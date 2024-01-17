Home / Finance / News / Rupee depreciates 3 paise to 83.15 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee depreciates 3 paise to 83.15 against US dollar in early trade

However, inflow of foreign funds in domestic equity markets and softening crude oil prices in the international markets resisted a steep fall in the domestic currency, forex traders said

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.08 per cent higher at 103.19 on Wednesday | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 10:02 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The rupee depreciated 3 paise to 83.15 against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking a strong greenback against major rivals overseas and massive selling in domestic equity markets.

However, inflow of foreign funds in domestic equity markets and softening crude oil prices in the international markets resisted a steep fall in the domestic currency, forex traders said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 83.13 and slipped further to 83.15 against the dollar, registering a loss of 3 paise from its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee declined 26 paise to settle at 83.12 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.08 per cent higher at 103.19 on Wednesday.

Analysts attributed unabated gains in the US dollar to safe-haven demands amid concern over disruption in global trade through the Red Sea route.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.47 per cent to $ 77.92 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 719.37 points, or 0.98 per cent, lower at 72,409.40. The broader NSE Nifty declined 233.10 points, or 1.06 per cent, to 21,799.20.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the equity market on Tuesday as they bought shares worth Rs 656.57 crore, according to exchange data.

Also Read

Qatar's death penalty to Indian navy officers: What we know so far

Rupee rises 6 paise to 82.02 against dollar due to steady foreign inflows

Traders puzzled why the RBI spends billions fighting stronger dollar

Rupee recovers from its all-time low to 83.02 against US dollar on Friday

Rupee touches lifetime low of 83.48 vs dollar after Fed's hawkish comments

State govts may fix 'guarantees' at 5% of revenue, says RBI group

RBI panel makes several suggestions on state government guarantees

IREDA, Indian Overseas Bank partner to co-finance renewable energy projects

Rates to stay higher, battle against inflation not yet over: IMF's Gopinath

Shriram Finance to issue over 3 yr dollar denominated bonds: Bankers

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RupeeIndian rupeeUS DollarRupee vs dollar

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story