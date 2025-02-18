Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / Rupee ends at 86.95 as NDF maturity spurs dollar bids, Asian peers decline

Rupee ends at 86.95 as NDF maturity spurs dollar bids, Asian peers decline

Elevated interbank dollar demand due to the maturity of positions in the NDF market weighed on the rupee alongside likely outflows from local stocks

Rupee, Dollar
Foreign investors have net sold about $12 billion of local stocks so far in 2025, exerting pressure on the rupee.
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 4:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee settled weaker on Tuesday, pressured by dollar demand spurred by the maturity of positions in the non-deliverable forwards (NDF) market and a decline in most of its regional peers.

Likely dollar-selling intervention by the Reserve Bank of India helped limit losses in the local unit, traders said.  ALSO READ: Rupee falls 8 paise to 86.96 against US dollar in early trade today

The rupee closed at 86.95 against the US dollar, down about 0.1 per cent on the day.

Elevated interbank dollar demand due to the maturity of positions in the NDF market weighed on the rupee alongside likely outflows from local stocks, a trader at a private bank said.

Foreign investors have net sold about $12 billion of local stocks so far in 2025, exerting pressure on the rupee.

On the day, weakness in regional peers was also a headwind. The offshore Chinese yuan fell 0.2 per cent to 7.2808 while the dollar index rose to just shy of the 107 handle.

Also Read

Rupee falls 8 paise to 86.96 against US dollar in early trade today

Rupee rises 8 paise to 86.85 against US dollar during early trade

Rupee's two-day RBI-driven surge peters out despite rally in regional peers

Rupee weakens as corporate hedging, NDF maturity boost dollar demand

Rupee rises 27 paise to 86.52 against US dollar during early trade

An uptick in US bond yields aided the dollar, helping it extend its recovery from a two-month low hit last week after US President Donald Trump deferred the implementation of reciprocal trade tariffs.

Foreign exchange markets have been acutely sensitive to tariffs-related developments with investors gauging how the levies may impact US growth and inflation dynamics, and consequently the future path of US policy rates.

"A vast majority of respondents see Trump administration policies as inflationary, with more than half seeing them as stagflationary," Bank of America said in a note, citing data from a survey of 52 fund managers conducted last week.

Upward pressure on US prices may delay rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Investors currently expect the Fed to keep rates unchanged at least till September.

India's foreign exchange and bond markets will be shut on Wednesday for a local holiday.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Deposit insurance cover may increase from Rs 5 lakh: DFS secy Nagaraju

India delivering 'good returns': FM Nirmala Sitharaman on FII selloff

Premium

Entire claims settled by deposit insurer was for co-op banks in FY24

Experts intrigued by inclusion of electoral bonds in new Income-Tax Bill

ICSI, ICMAI demand expansion of accountant's definition in I-T Bill

Topics :Rupee vs dollarIndian rupeeRupee

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story