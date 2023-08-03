Home / Finance / News / Rupee falls 5 paise to 82.72 against dollar amid negative trend in equities

Rupee falls 5 paise to 82.72 against dollar amid negative trend in equities

Sustained foreign fund outflows, strength of the American currency in the overseas market further dented sentiments, forex traders said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 10:59 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The rupee depreciated 5 paise to 82.72 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday as a negative trend in domestic equities and firm crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments.

Sustained foreign fund outflows, strength of the American currency in the overseas market further dented sentiments, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.71, then touched 82.72, registering a decline of 5 paise over its last close.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 82.67 against the dollar, registering a fall of 45 paise from its previous close.

This was the biggest single-day fall for the rupee in nearly six months. The Indian currency had witnessed the steepest intra-day fall of 68 paise on February 6, when it had settled at 82.76 against the greenback.

The rupee was trading in a negative note on risk aversion in global markets and weak Asian currencies. There was also downside pressure on the local unit due to strong dollar against major rivals overseas, traders said.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.10 per cent to 102.68.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.10 per cent to USD 83.28 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 23.31 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 65,759.47. The broader NSE Nifty declined 11.90 points or 0.06 per cent to 19,514.65.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,877.84 crore, according to exchange data.

Also Read

Rupee falls 42 paise to 82.50 to the dollar on back of domestic equities

Net inflows into equities decline to a 2-yr low: What should investors do?

Rupee climbs to 81.96 against US dollar after gains in domestic equities

Rupee falls 19 paise to 82.94 against US dollar on muted domestic equities

Rupee fell 4 paise to 82.24 against dollar amid losses in domestic equities

RBI intervention to keep rupee in tight range, analysts say: Poll

Banks' profitability may have reached peak, set to fall: Mckinsey

RBI approved 34 applications from Russian banks for vostro accounts: Govt

Standard Chartered sees senior banker exits in India as rivals circle

US ratings downgrade puts focus on remaining nations with top credit grade

Topics :Indian rupeeUS DollarRupee vs dollar

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

How PLI-2 scheme is attracting traditional tech cos to manufacture in India

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story