Rupee hits 5-month low after Trump's tariff threat, logs 0.7% drop

The rupee depreciated 0.7 per cent against the dollar on Wednesday, marking its worst single-day fall in over two and a half months, after US President Donald Trump suggested a 20–25 per cent tariff on India.

Post market hours, Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff along with an unspecified penalty from August 1 for India’s purchases of oil and arms from Russia.

The local unit weakened by 60 paise to settle at 87.42 per dollar — its lowest level since February 28 this year. So far this month, the rupee has declined 1.9 per cent and 2.12 per cent in calendar year 2025. It is heading for its worst monthly performance since September 2022, when it had fallen by 2.32 per cent.

The rupee is expected to remain under pressure following the tariff and penalty announcements. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has previously intervened in the foreign exchange market to curb undue volatility. The country’s foreign exchange reserves, currently at $695 billion, provide a cushion against such fluctuations. “The tariff rate is higher than expected. The market was anticipating a rate below 20 per cent, which would have given us a distinct edge over our APAC peers,” said Abhishek Goenka, founder and chief executive officer, IFA Global. “Moreover, there is uncertainty around the penalty that would be imposed for procuring crude from Russia. This will likely keep markets on edge. We may see the rupee continue weakening. Implied rupee spot is already close to all-time lows in the NDF (non-deliverable forward) market,” Goenka added.

Dealers said the central bank was not seen intervening in the foreign exchange market on Wednesday. Adding to the rupee’s weakness are ongoing foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows from Indian equity markets. Analysts noted that global investors are increasingly allocating capital to developed markets, which are trading at record highs. “The breaching of the psychological level of 87, coupled with a technical breakout, spurred greater dollar demand from importers and triggered short covering. Following this substantial rally since the start of the month, the immediate support level for spot USDINR has shifted to 87, while the resistance is now seen at 87.70,” said Dilip Parmar, senior research analyst, HDFC Securities.