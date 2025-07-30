Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 08:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / ABD targets profitable growth, to add luxury brands and boost margins

ABD targets profitable growth, to add luxury brands and boost margins

Allied Blenders & Distillers aims to add more luxury labels, improve gross margins by 300 bps, and tap UK-India FTA as it focuses on growth in prestige segments

Alok Gupta

On the UK–India FTA, he said maximum retail prices (MRPs) will drop marginally, especially for bottles priced at Rs 2,000 and above, which will benefit from the agreement. | Image: Alok Gupta

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 8:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Allied Blenders & Distillers, which houses brands such as Officer’s Choice and Sterling Reserve, is focused on driving profitable growth in the coming quarters and expects its gross margins to improve significantly as it pursues expansion in the prestige and above segments.
 
The company also intends to add another two to three luxury brands, after launching six in the previous financial year.
 
“As far as our business is concerned, the first fundamental is profitable growth. And profitable growth is in terms of gross margin focus across our entire portfolio, including our mass premium flavour, and expansion of the prestige and above (P&A) segment. Our P&A growth is about 44 per cent in the quarter (April–June), so we will focus on this segment, identifying new product opportunities within the prestige segment and the luxury portfolio. The first large theme is really profitable growth,” Alok Gupta, managing director, Allied Blenders & Distillers, told Business Standard in an interview.
 
 
He added that in FY24, the company did not have any luxury brands and now houses six, with plans to add two to three more. In the prestige segment, Gupta said the company also intends to introduce two more flavours.
 
He further explained that the second theme is to improve gross margins by focusing on procurement, supply chain efficiencies, and leveraging the UK–India free trade agreement (FTA).

Also Read

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

BSE Smallcap index hits 6-month high, recovers 35% from April lowpremium

Diageo, Beverages, Liquor, Alcohol

UBL to Radico Khaitan: Alcohol stocks decline after excise duty hike report

Liquor consumption

Smallcap spirits stock zooms 50% from May low, hits record high; here's why

Allied Blenders & Distillers

Allied Blenders posts Q4 net profit at Rs 78.62 crore on premium push

Allied Blenders and Distillers MD Alok Gupta

Allied Blenders plans three luxury brands for larger market sharepremium

 
“We are India’s largest importer of bulk Scotch as an Indian company. This will impact our costs, which will improve our gross margins. Also, the backward integration projects we have undertaken are largely focused on the supply chain,” Gupta said. He added that the company will also prioritise capital planning to increase profitability.
 
Gupta said he expects a 300 basis point improvement in gross margins over the next two to three years, which will flow down to EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation).
 
On the UK–India FTA, he said maximum retail prices (MRPs) will drop marginally, especially for bottles priced at Rs 2,000 and above, which will benefit from the agreement.
 
“The luxury segment is already growing faster than any other segment. We are seeing significantly higher double-digit growth in this category. We believe that with a reduction in MRPs, especially on bottle-India brands, the segment will expand further and therefore the size of the pile will become bigger. This consumer is essentially experience driven and constantly looking for what’s new. Our portfolio has just about come into place in the segment, and we are seeing it from an opportunity mindset,” Gupta added.

More From This Section

fossil fuel, gas, lpg, pipes

Think Gas to invest ₹10,000 cr, aims for top spot in city gas distribution

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

M&M Q1 PAT rises 24% to ₹4,083 crore on strong auto volume growth

AI WORKER, AI EMPLOYEE, artificial intelligence

Happiest Minds tightens skill scrutiny as attrition climbs to 18.2%

reit

Knowledge Realty Trust to raise ₹4,800 cr, eyes asset buys post IPO listing

Priyank Swaroop

India bets on AI to build first $10 bn cybersecurity firm by 2030premium

Topics : Allied Blenders & Distillers alcohol Distilleries

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon