ABD targets profitable growth, to add luxury brands and boost margins

Allied Blenders & Distillers, which houses brands such as Officer’s Choice and Sterling Reserve, is focused on driving profitable growth in the coming quarters and expects its gross margins to improve significantly as it pursues expansion in the prestige and above segments.
The company also intends to add another two to three luxury brands, after launching six in the previous financial year.
“As far as our business is concerned, the first fundamental is profitable growth. And profitable growth is in terms of gross margin focus across our entire portfolio, including our mass premium flavour, and expansion of the prestige and above (P&A) segment. Our P&A growth is about 44 per cent in the quarter (April–June), so we will focus on this segment, identifying new product opportunities within the prestige segment and the luxury portfolio. The first large theme is really profitable growth,” Alok Gupta, managing director, Allied Blenders & Distillers, told Business Standard in an interview.
He added that in FY24, the company did not have any luxury brands and now houses six, with plans to add two to three more. In the prestige segment, Gupta said the company also intends to introduce two more flavours.
He further explained that the second theme is to improve gross margins by focusing on procurement, supply chain efficiencies, and leveraging the UK–India free trade agreement (FTA).
“We are India’s largest importer of bulk Scotch as an Indian company. This will impact our costs, which will improve our gross margins. Also, the backward integration projects we have undertaken are largely focused on the supply chain,” Gupta said. He added that the company will also prioritise capital planning to increase profitability.
Gupta said he expects a 300 basis point improvement in gross margins over the next two to three years, which will flow down to EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation).
On the UK–India FTA, he said maximum retail prices (MRPs) will drop marginally, especially for bottles priced at Rs 2,000 and above, which will benefit from the agreement.
“The luxury segment is already growing faster than any other segment. We are seeing significantly higher double-digit growth in this category. We believe that with a reduction in MRPs, especially on bottle-India brands, the segment will expand further and therefore the size of the pile will become bigger. This consumer is essentially experience driven and constantly looking for what’s new. Our portfolio has just about come into place in the segment, and we are seeing it from an opportunity mindset,” Gupta added.