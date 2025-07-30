MFIs face tough recovery path; profitability seen by FY26-end: CRISIL

The road to recovery for microfinance institutions (MFIs) is expected to be challenging, with normalisation of profitability projected only by the end of the current financial year (FY26), said CRISIL Ratings in a note on Wednesday. Disruptions caused by ordinances in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will hinder the path to recovery, the agency added.

According to the rating agency, the transition of MFIs to the guardrails imposed by the Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN) has limited their exposure to over-leveraged borrowers, but slippages from their legacy portfolio will keep their asset quality under pressure.

The ability to control slippages and manage credit costs — and thereby profitability — will be crucial in the road ahead, the agency said.