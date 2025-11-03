Home / Finance / News / Rupee may appreciate 1-2% if US tariff outcome is favourable: Goldman Sachs

Rupee may appreciate 1-2% if US tariff outcome is favourable: Goldman Sachs

The upbeat view comes despite the currency on Monday dipping near its lifetime low of 88.80 to the US dollar

Goldman Sachs Group Inc
The analysts also recommend one more bullish wager on the rupee - a relative-value position that bets the Indian currency will outperform its Indonesian peer over the next 3 months | Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 1:27 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Goldman Sachs is advising clients to take a bullish position on the Indian rupee, using an exotic option structure, despite its latest slide toward its all-time low.

Taking positive cues from developments in India-US trade negotiations - such as the reduction of Russian oil purchases by state-run refiners - analysts at Goldman Sachs expect the rupee to appreciate by 1-2 per cent if US tariffs on Indian goods are set at or below 25 per cent.

The upbeat view comes despite the currency on Monday dipping near its lifetime low of 88.80 to the US dollar.

By the numbers

The firm recommends buying a put option on the dollar-rupee pair with a strike price of 88, expiring in March 2026 and with a European knock-out at 85.5.

The option is essentially a bet on a rally in the rupee. It pays off if the rupee appreciates, though it would be knocked out - or expire worthless - if the dollar/rupee exchange rate drops below 85.50 at any point before expiry.

The knock-out helps lower the cost of the option.

The analysts also recommend one more bullish wager on the rupee - a relative-value position that bets the Indian currency will outperform its Indonesian peer over the next 3 months.

Why it's important

The rupee has been the worst-performing major Asian currency this year, having fallen about 3 per cent so far due to concerns over steep US trade tariffs and heavy outflows from local shares. Goldman is counting on better news on the tariff front.

Key quotes

"In a scenario where tariff discussions stall, we expect the RBI to manage the pace of INR depreciation and intervene more aggressively near 88.80 in the near term, a level which RBI had been defending recently," the analysts said in a note.

"We believe any INR appreciation will likely be capped due to the RBI's preference to trim forward book shorts in an appreciating INR environment, along with higher corporate hedging activity."

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI to meet banks, primary dealers amid liquidity concerns in bond market

RBI's forward book expands after six months as it mounts rupee defence

Premium

Lending slowdown: Bank loans contract after 3 months, shows RBI data

Premium

Business correspondents driving financial inclusion may get their due

Festival season brings UPI boom, transactions hit record Rs 27 trn in Oct

Topics :Goldman SachsRupeeIndian rupeeCurrency

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story