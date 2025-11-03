Home / Finance / News / RBI to meet banks, primary dealers amid liquidity concerns in bond market

RBI to meet banks, primary dealers amid liquidity concerns in bond market

The RBI, earlier, cancelled an auction of ₹11,000 crore ($1.25 billion) in seven-year government securities, triggering a seven-basis-point drop in the benchmark bond yield

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Banking system liquidity has fluctuated between surplus and deficit over the past two weeks, affecting bond market sentiment (Photo: PTI)
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 11:00 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India will meet select primary dealers and banks on Tuesday, three traders aware of the developments told Reuters, amid concerns that tightening liquidity in the banking system is pressuring the government bond market.

The meeting, though without a formal agenda, is expected to focus on current market conditions, the traders said, declining to be named as they are not authorized to speak to the media.

The RBI on Friday cancelled an auction of ₹11,000 crore ($1.25 billion) in seven-year government securities, triggering a seven-basis-point drop in the benchmark bond yield.

"Things have changed sharply within a few days, and what we had thought would be a continued bull-run turned out to be a short-lived phenomenon, which must be worrying for them and could have led to Friday's auction cancellation," one of the traders said.

All the traders said the central bank may be concerned about prevailing yield levels. The RBI did not respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.

Banking system liquidity has fluctuated between surplus and deficit over the past two weeks, affecting bond market sentiment.

"The RBI definitely feels yields should be lower than what they currently are, and they had also taken steps like tweaking the supply calendar and convincing states to borrow less," a second source said.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra last month noted there is room for bond yields to decline.

"A number of measures have been contemplated in this regard, including how the primary G-Sec auctions will be held. The tenor of these government offerings, not only central government but also state government," Malhotra said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIBanking systemgovt bonds

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

