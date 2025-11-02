Bank credit contracts after six fortnights of growth, shows RBI data

After a robust pick in disbursement till the end of September, bank loans contracted in the first fortnight of October – a first since the fortnight ended 11 July, latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India showed.

Bank loans contracted Rs 49,468 crore for the fortnight ended 17 October 2025 even if on an year on year basis growth improved marginally to 11.5 per cent as compared to 11.4 per cent a fortnight ago.

Deposits also contracted by Rs 2.15 trillion and recorded an year on year growth of 9.5 per cent, as compared to 9.9 per cent a fortnight ago.

Bank loans grew over Rs 6 trillion in the previous three fortnights indicating strong demand during the festive season on the back of lending rate cuts by banks and rationalisation of Goods and Service Tax rate which came into effect from 22 September. The Reserve Bank of India has reduced the policy repo rate by 100 bps to 5.5 per cent since February this year to boost loan demand. RBI sectoral deployment of credit data for the fortnight ended September showed Credit to industry recorded a y-o-y growth of 7.3 per cent, while credit to ‘Micro and Small’ and ‘Medium’ industries continued to grow in double-digits. Credit to retail loans segment recorded a y-o-y growth of 11.7 per cent, as compared with 13.4 per cent a year ago, largely due to moderation in growth of vehicle loans and credit card outstanding, and other retail loans.

Banks typically shore up their balancehseet during the last fortnight of any quarter to meet business targets. “Normally, what happens is that at the end of the quarter or half year, banks like to show balance sheet growth. That’s why there’s usually substantial growth in deposits and advances around that time. After the quarter-end, this growth tends to taper,” said the treasury head of a private bank. According to bankers the adjustments during the first fortnight were mainly for the corporate segment while demand for retail loans stayed strong. According to Anil Gupta, Senior VP & Co Group Head Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA, “Corporates would have stocked the inventory ahead of festive season. And as the festive season progressed, possibly the inventory would have got sold and the funding requirement would have reduced.”