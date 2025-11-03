Home / Finance / News / RBI's forward book expands after six months as it mounts rupee defence

RBI's forward book expands after six months as it mounts rupee defence

The FX forward book reflects positions in both non-deliverable forwards (NDF) and the onshore forward markets, which had peaked in February

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
The rupee weakened for a fifth consecutive month in September, hitting a record low of 88.80 against the dollar
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's central bank increased its short dollar forward positions by $6 billion in September, marking the first rise in six months, data released on Friday showed, as it intensified efforts to curb pressure on the rupee.

The Reserve Bank of India's net short position in FX forwards and futures stood at $59.4 billion as of September-end signaling continued sales of dollars in the forward market. The data is released with a one-month lag.

The FX forward book reflects positions in both non-deliverable forwards (NDF) and the onshore forward markets, which had peaked in February. Analysts had anticipated the September rise.

"The increase of the forward book reflects RBI intervention to defend the INR and reduce the drain on banking system liquidity," said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank.

The rupee weakened for a fifth consecutive month in September, hitting a record low of 88.80 against the dollar.

The decline was attributed to dollar outflows linked to gold imports by jewelry firms, foreign portfolio withdrawals, and concerns over steep US tariffs on Indian goods.

Despite the RBI's interventions, the rupee continued to face pressure through October as importer and NDF-related dollar demand and the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance weighed.

While the central bank actively defended the 88.80 level early in the month, efforts to push it towards 87.60 proved short-lived. By Friday, the rupee had declined to 88.7650, within touching distance of its record low.

Economists expect the RBI's short forward book to expand further in October, reflecting its intensified interventions.

"The forward book would have expanded further with the RBI's defence of the INR becoming more pronounced (in October)," Sen Gupta said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Lending slowdown: Bank loans contract after 3 months, shows RBI data

Premium

Business correspondents driving financial inclusion may get their due

Festival season brings UPI boom, transactions hit record Rs 27 trn in Oct

BFSI Summit Day 2 highlights: Biggest challenge is educating informal sector, says PFRDA chief

Time to go global for India's fintech after UPI success? What experts say

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIRupee

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story