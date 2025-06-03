Home / Finance / News / Rupee opens lower at 85.39/$ as high crude prices offset weak dollar

Rupee opens lower at 85.39/$ as high crude prices offset weak dollar

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency opened 13 paise lower at 85.39 against the greenback, after closing at 85.52 on Monday

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency
Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency (Photo: Reuters)
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 9:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian Rupee opened weaker on Tuesday as rising crude oil prices weighed on the currency amid a weak dollar. 
 
The domestic currency opened 13 paise lower at 85.39 against the greenback, after closing at 85.52 on Monday, according to Bloomberg. The weakness in the currency came after the unit snapped a four-day losing streak. 
 
The Indian rupee, which strengthened to 85.38 on Monday, is expected to open lower and trade within a range of 85.25–85.75, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. "With the dollar index weakening and Asian currencies gaining, a move towards 85.00 is likely in the near term."
 
  Foreign portfolio investors' outflows combined with firmer crude oil prices prevented a stronger rally on Monday, Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors, said. Global funds sold equity worth ₹2,589.47 crore while the crude oil prices rose over 3 per cent.  
India’s HSBC Manufacturing PMI fell to a 3-month low of 57.6 due to rising prices and weak exports, Pabari noted. However, fourth quarter GDP grew 7.4 per cent, driven by strong consumption and a surge in construction and manufacturing, he said. "Technically, the rupee is likely to trade in a range with 85.90-86.00 acting as a strong resistance, while 85.00-85.20 will act as a support." 
 
The dollar index fell to its lowest since 2023 after the Manufacturing Imports Index and Manufacturing PMI slipped in the US. The Trump administration’s renewed protectionist stance, unpredictable tariff threats, and tax policies have rattled institutional investors, causing a broad-based selloff in US equities and debt, experts said. 
 
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.17 per cent at 98.87. The index is likely to remain under pressure, facing strong resistance near the 99.80–100.00 zone and gradually declining toward 98, followed by 97.50, according to Pabari.  
 
On the trade tariffs front, Beijing has yet to confirm whether Xi Jinping will participate in a call that the White House is hinting at for this week, according to reports. This comes after the two countries accused each other of violating a trade agreement reached last month. 
 
In commodities, crude oil prices extended Monday's 3 per cent gains after the Opec+ agreed to increase production in July. Brent crude price was up 0.59 per cent to $65.01 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were 0.72 per cent higher at 62.97, as of 9:03 AM IST. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Spandana Sphoorty plans to scale back operations in Kerala and Gujarat

Premium

New DLG provisioning norms: Fintech bodies hope for relief from RBI

Premium

Over 63,000 digital payment frauds reported in last decade: Govt

₹2,000 notes worth ₹6,181 crore still in circulation; 98.26% returned: RBI

$84 bn short book putting pressure on rupee, Asia's worst performer

Topics :RupeeIndian rupeeRupee vs dollarUS Dollarcurrency marketCommodity ExchangeCrude Oil PriceBrent crude oilTrump tariffs

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story