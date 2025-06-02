Home / Finance / News / Spandana Sphoorty plans to scale back operations in Kerala and Gujarat

Spandana Sphoorty plans to scale back operations in Kerala and Gujarat

Stock down 4.4 per cent on BSE; eyes 20 per cent AUM growth in FY26

Spandana Sphoorty
premium
Spandana said it adopted a cautious disbursement approach in FY25 as delinquencies rose during the year.
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 8:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Micro finance institution (MFI) Spandana Sphoorty Ltd, which reported a net loss of Rs 1,035 crore in FY25, plans to scale back its operations in states such as Kerala and Gujarat, and grow cautiously in Maharashtra and Telangana to improve operational efficiency.
 
Outlining its business approach for FY26, Spandana said it is stepping back to build a sustainable model and rationalise its geographical footprint to contain operational expenditure and enhance efficiency. Other states where it will reduce its presence include Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, while it plans to grow cautiously in Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.
 
Following a sharp decline in disbursements and assets under management (AUM) in FY25, the MFI expects both disbursements and AUM to grow by 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the current financial year (FY26), said Ashish Damani, interim chief executive and chief financial officer, during an analyst call. Its stock closed 4.38 per cent lower at Rs 277.55 on the BSE. 
 
The Hyderabad-based MFI’s disbursements fell 48 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5,605 crore, and its AUM declined 43 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 6,819 crore in FY25, owing to elevated stress and write-offs.
 
Spandana said it adopted a cautious disbursement approach in FY25 as delinquencies rose during the year. Multiple external headwinds—including borrower overleveraging, weakening of the Joint Liability Group (JLG) model, deterioration in borrower discipline, and socio-political influences—affected the sector, the company said in an analyst presentation.
 
On capital raising plans, Damani said the company is likely to launch a rights issue of equity shares in the second quarter of FY26, with promoter participation. Shareholders approved a capital raise of up to Rs 750 crore in March 2025. The company remains well-capitalised, with a capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) of 37.1 per cent and a conservative gearing of 2.1x.
 
Higher credit costs, driven by rising delinquencies, resulted in a reported net loss of Rs 1,035 crore in FY25, compared to a net profit of Rs 501 crore in FY24.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee strengthens on the back of foreign inflows and US dollar slips

Rupee rises after 4-day drop; capped at 85.39/$ on strong oil prices

₹2,000 notes worth ₹6,181 crore still in circulation; 98.26% returned: RBI

Rupee snaps 4-day losses; opens at 85.54/$ amid firm oil prices

$84 bn short book putting pressure on rupee, Asia's worst performer

Topics :Microfinance Newsmicrofinance industrymicrofinance firmsmicrofinance institutions

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story