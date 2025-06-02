Spandana Sphoorty plans to scale back operations in Kerala and Gujarat

Micro finance institution (MFI) Spandana Sphoorty Ltd, which reported a net loss of Rs 1,035 crore in FY25, plans to scale back its operations in states such as Kerala and Gujarat, and grow cautiously in Maharashtra and Telangana to improve operational efficiency.

Outlining its business approach for FY26, Spandana said it is stepping back to build a sustainable model and rationalise its geographical footprint to contain operational expenditure and enhance efficiency. Other states where it will reduce its presence include Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, while it plans to grow cautiously in Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.

ALSO READ: Why did Spandana Sphoorty share price declined 10% in trade today? Following a sharp decline in disbursements and assets under management (AUM) in FY25, the MFI expects both disbursements and AUM to grow by 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the current financial year (FY26), said Ashish Damani, interim chief executive and chief financial officer, during an analyst call. Its stock closed 4.38 per cent lower at Rs 277.55 on the BSE.

The Hyderabad-based MFI’s disbursements fell 48 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5,605 crore, and its AUM declined 43 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 6,819 crore in FY25, owing to elevated stress and write-offs. Spandana said it adopted a cautious disbursement approach in FY25 as delinquencies rose during the year. Multiple external headwinds—including borrower overleveraging, weakening of the Joint Liability Group (JLG) model, deterioration in borrower discipline, and socio-political influences—affected the sector, the company said in an analyst presentation. On capital raising plans, Damani said the company is likely to launch a rights issue of equity shares in the second quarter of FY26, with promoter participation. Shareholders approved a capital raise of up to Rs 750 crore in March 2025. The company remains well-capitalised, with a capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) of 37.1 per cent and a conservative gearing of 2.1x.