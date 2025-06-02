$84 bn short book putting pressure on rupee, Asia's worst performer

By Subhadip Sircar

The Indian rupee is emerging Asia’s worst performer this quarter and may continue to lag peers as the central bank aims to avert a depletion in its foreign-exchange reserves, according to analysts.

The rupee has fallen 0.1 per cent this quarter, missing out on a rally against the dollar that has lifted other emerging Asian currencies amid outflows from India’s bond market. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra has been more flexible in allowing the currency to transition to a more market-determined trading regime.

The RBI will likely avoid keeping a large book as it represents a large potential drain on reserves, said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank.

The rupee is on track to “underperform even as the dollar remains under pressure,” Barclays Bank Plc strategists including Mitul Kotecha wrote in a note. The RBI is expected “to be focused on replenishing its FX buffers while allowing its forwards book to run off.”

Reserves are expected to cushion volatility in the exchange rate and build resilience to the increasing reoccurrence of geopolitical and economic shocks, the central bank in a report last week.

The RBI’s short dollar book up to three months stood at about $24 billion while the three-month to one-year bucket was at $40 billion, according to central bank data. Those payments, if not rolled over, may lead to depleting reserves.

India’s foreign-exchange reserves stood at about $693 billion as of May 23, lower than the all-time high of $705 billion reached in September last year.

Still, the authority has been less interventionist in recent months and may step in only at the extreme ends of the 84-87 range, said Vikas Jain, head of India fixed income, currencies and commodities trading at Bank of America.