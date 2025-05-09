Rupee regains its ground against dollar snapping three day losing streak

The rupee regained ground against the dollar on Friday, snapping a three-day losing streak to settle 34 paise stronger at 85.38 per dollar, compared to the previous close of 85.72, supported by likely dollar sales from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The local currency weakened to as much as 85.87 per dollar in early trade, before recovering later in the session as state-owned banks were seen selling dollars on behalf of the central bank, said dealers.

“The RBI was there at around 85.85 per dollar after the morning weakness. The sharp fall earlier was driven by news reports of war,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “We might open stronger next week, if nothing major happens over the weekend,” he added.

On Thursday, the rupee had logged its steepest single-day decline in over two years, erasing all gains for the current calendar and financial years. However, Friday’s recovery helped the rupee close 0.27 per cent stronger for the calendar year and 0.1 per cent higher for the financial year.

Market sentiment was initially weighed down by reports of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. While there were indeed cross-border attacks and counterattacks, dealers said the incidents, though serious, were not on the scale or intensity portrayed in some media coverage.

Amid heightened caution, underwriting commission cut-off rates for primary dealers reached multi-year highs—₹14 for the 15-year bond and ₹30 for the 40-year bond.

Sentiment later improved in the bond market following the RBI’s Open Market Operations (OMO) auction, which saw bids worth ₹76,845 crore against a notified amount of ₹25,000 crore.

Also Read

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond eased to 6.38 per cent, compared to the previous close of 6.40 per cent.

“We saw PD fees spike at the auction today because of the early news. Later, it turned out not to be as severe. Also, the OMO auction was positive for the bond market,” said a dealer at another state-owned bank. “There’s demand in the market, and bond yields are expected to soften, provided we don’t see further escalation on the border,” he added.