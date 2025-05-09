RBI FY25 surplus transfer likely to be higher than previous fiscal: BS poll

The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) is expected to transfer a surplus between ₹2.2 trillion and ₹3.1 trillion to the government for the financial year 2024–25, compared to ₹2.1 trillion in the previous financial year, according to a Business Standard snap poll of six participants.

The RBI transferred a record surplus in FY24.

The central bank could generate a higher surplus for FY25 on the back of gains from substantial dollar sales, along with interest earnings from foreign and rupee-denominated securities.

“Earnings on foreign exchange transactions are expected to be substantial, with gross dollar sales tracking at $371.6 billion in FY25 (till February) versus $153 billion in FY24. The historical cost of dollar purchase is tracking at 68.4, which remains substantially below the current spot rate. The combination of a large quantum of gross dollar sales and low historical cost is expected to result in large gains from FX intervention. Meanwhile, interest income from RBI holdings of foreign currency assets and rupee securities is expected to be slightly lower than last year,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC FIRST Bank.

The RBI has been a net seller of dollars from October 2024 to February 2025. Data for March is yet to be released. However, it was a net buyer of dollars in the first half of the financial year 2024–25 (April–September), purchasing $8.52 billion during the period. In the financial year prior to that, the RBI had net bought $41.27 billion. Each year, the RBI transfers a portion of its surplus income to the government. This surplus is generated from investment earnings, valuation gains on its foreign exchange reserves, and fees from currency issuance. As mandated by the RBI Act, the central bank makes this transfer after setting aside provisions for bad debts, asset depreciation, employee welfare, and other contingencies.

Experts said that the RBI accumulated US dollars when the exchange rate was relatively low, in the ₹83–84 per dollar range, and sold them later at higher rates, between ₹84 and ₹87 per dollar, thereby realising a profit. “The gains can be due to the intervention, as the RBI was selling dollars essentially. I think also some gains might be there in terms of their gold holding,” said Sakshi Gupta, principal economist at HDFC Bank. As per Budget estimates, the government expects to receive ₹2.56 trillion from the RBI and public sector banks in the current financial year.