Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 03:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi board likely to discuss regulatory reforms at Wednesday meeting

Sebi board likely to discuss regulatory reforms at Wednesday meeting

Several of these proposals have already been floated for public consultation, indicating a broader push towards refining the regulatory landscape

Sebi

One of the key agenda items is the simplification of rules and regulatory compliance for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) investing exclusively in Indian Government Bonds (IGBs) through the Voluntary Retention Route (VRR) and the Fully Accessible Route (FAR)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets watchdog Sebi's board is likely to discuss a series of regulatory reforms during its upcoming meeting on Wednesday.

Several of these proposals have already been floated for public consultation, indicating a broader push towards refining the regulatory landscape.

This would mark the second board meeting under the chairmanship of Tuhin Kanta Pandey, who assumed office on March 1.

One of the key agenda items is the simplification of rules and regulatory compliance for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) investing exclusively in Indian Government Bonds (IGBs) through the Voluntary Retention Route (VRR) and the Fully Accessible Route (FAR). This move is aimed at attracting more long-term bond investors to the Indian market, people aware of the development said.

 

Currently, foreign investors can invest in Indian debt through three routes-- General, VRR, and FAR. The VRR and FAR routes are comparatively liberal, as they allow investments without many of the restrictions, such as security-wise or concentration limits that apply under the General route.

Also Read

Sebi

Sebi proposes periodic disclosure mandate for securitised debt issuers

ipo market listing share market

Waterways Leisure Tourism files DRHP for ₹727 crore IPO; check details here

PremiumTuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairperson, Sebi

More relaxations on cards in Tuhin Kanta Pandey's second Sebi board meet

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi resolves over 4,400 complaints through SCORES portal in May

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi WTM raises concerns on valuation of assets, calls for CFO vigilance

To further streamline this, Sebi proposed creating a new FPI category, IGB-FPIs, focused solely on government bond investments, according to the consultation paper issued last month.

Under this, the regulator recommended easing registration and other compliance requirements for these entities.

Notably, Sebi suggested that IGB-FPIs should be exempt from disclosing investor group details, since bond investments under VRR and FAR are not subject to such caps.

Typically, FPIs are required to disclose their group structures for monitoring investment limits, but this requirement may no longer apply to IGB-focused investors.

In addition, the board may discuss a proposal to rationalise the content of the placement document of Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) by prescribing only the relevant information regarding the issue, people aware of the development said.

Presently, in QIPs, the issuer is required to disclose the details in the placement document as prescribed under the ICDR (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) norms.

The board of Sebi may review a proposal on providing flexibility to alternative investment funds to offer co-investment opportunities to investors within the AIF structure, they added.

Co-investment, in AIF industry parlance, refers to the offering of the investment opportunity to the investors for additional investment in unlisted securities of an investee company, where an AIF is also making or has made the investment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Traders, brokers, markets, stocks, shares, investments, funds

Stock Market close highlights: Sensex down 213 pts, Nifty at 24,853; pharma top drag, IT bucks trend

Tech Mahindra

TechM trades higher for 10th straight day; should you buy, hold or sell?

IPO

Patil Automation IPO Day 2 update: Fully subscribed, GMP hits 20%

IPO, Initial public offerings

Samay Project IPO Day 2 update; check subscription status, GMP, key dates

The lure of floating solar plants

Raminfo share freezes in 20% upper circuit on securing this deal; details

Topics : SEBI FPI reforms Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECanada Uncovers 62 cases of immigrationDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon