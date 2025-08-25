Home / Finance / News / SBI asks regulator to allow banking industry to finance acquisitions

SBI asks regulator to allow banking industry to finance acquisitions

Indian banks are barred from lending for mergers and acquisitions, pushing companies to rely on non-banking financial firms or bonds to finance such deals

CS Setty, SBI Chairman
Mumbai: Indian Banks' Association (IBA) Chairman and State Bank of India Chairman C.S. Setty speaks during FIBAC 2025, the two-day annual banking conference on the theme 'Charting new Frontiers', in Mumbai, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.(Photo: PTI)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 4:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
State Bank of India, the country's largest lender by assets, has requested the banking sector regulator to allow banks to finance acquisitions, its chairperson said on Monday.
 
"We've been formally requesting the regulator, we'll make a formal request from the IBA (Indian Banks' Association) also, that at least start with some listed companies where the acquisitions are more transparent and are approved by the shareholders," SBI Chairperson Challa Sreenivasulu Setty said at an industry event. 
Indian banks are barred from lending for mergers and acquisitions, pushing companies to rely on non-banking financial firms or bonds to finance such deals. 
"Some of these things are restricted because in the past, they have been misused," Ruchin Goyal, managing director and senior partner at consulting firm BCG said at the same event. 
"But now with so many enabling environments coming in, with NPAs (non-performing assets) at all-time low, the regulator can start relaxing these norms. It's for the regulators to put the right guard rails," Goyal said, adding that one could start with the "safest" segments such as large listed companies and land financing.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI governor hints at policy measures if US tariffs impact growth

Fintech Kiwi raises $24 mn Series B, aims profitability in two years

Premium

After a 4-month record in FY26, corporate bond issuances slow down in Aug

Premium

Public sector banks lose big as pension fund deposits plunge 87% in 5 years

SMBC gets approval from RBI to acquire up to 25% stakes in Yes Bank

Topics :BanksBanking Industryfinanceacquisition

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story