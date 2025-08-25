SBI asks regulator to allow banking industry to finance acquisitions

State Bank of India, the country's largest lender by assets, has requested the banking sector regulator to allow banks to finance acquisitions, its chairperson said on Monday.

"We've been formally requesting the regulator, we'll make a formal request from the IBA (Indian Banks' Association) also, that at least start with some listed companies where the acquisitions are more transparent and are approved by the shareholders," SBI Chairperson Challa Sreenivasulu Setty said at an industry event.

Indian banks are barred from lending for mergers and acquisitions, pushing companies to rely on non-banking financial firms or bonds to finance such deals.