Home / Finance / News / SMBC gets approval from RBI to acquire up to 25% stakes in Yes Bank

SMBC gets approval from RBI to acquire up to 25% stakes in Yes Bank

Will not be categorised as promoter, RBI clarified

Yes Bank
Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 8:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India to acquire up to 24.99 per cent stake in Yes Bank, the latter said in an exchange filing.
 
In May, SMBC proposed to acquire 13.19 per cent stake from State Bank of India and 6.81 per cent from seven other banks, totalling 20 per cent, for Rs 13,483 crore.
 
“In this regard, we are pleased to inform that SMBC has received the approval of the Reserve Bank of India to acquire up to 24.99 per cent of the paid-up share capital/voting rights of the bank,” Yes Bank informed the exchanges.
 
The approval is valid for one year. RBI further clarified that pursuant to the said acquisition, SMBC would not be treated as a promoter of the bank, Yes Bank said.
 
As of June 2025, domestic banks collectively held 33.7 per cent of Yes Bank. SBI remained the largest single shareholder with a 23.96 per cent stake, while foreign investors CA Basque Investments and Verventa Holdings held 4.22 per cent and 9.2 per cent, respectively.
 
On Friday, shares of Yes Bank closed 0.8 per cent lower at Rs 19.28 apiece. In Q1 FY26, Yes Bank reported a 59 per cent year-on-year increase in its net profit to Rs 801 crore. Net interest income (NII), or core income earned by the lender, increased 5.8 per cent from last year to Rs 2,371 crore from Rs 2,240 crore.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AMFI inks pact with Dept of Posts to train 100K postmen to distribute MFs

VinFast Auto partners with SBI to provide car loans for EV buyers

Premium

The good and worrying about the bad loan problem of state-owned banks

RBI board to meet Friday to approve new internal monetary policy member

RBI receives ₹31,025 cr bids at VRR auction against ₹50,000 cr notified

Topics :RBIBanking IndustryIndian promoters

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 8:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story