SMBC gets approval from RBI to acquire up to 25% stakes in Yes Bank

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India to acquire up to 24.99 per cent stake in Yes Bank, the latter said in an exchange filing.

In May, SMBC proposed to acquire 13.19 per cent stake from State Bank of India and 6.81 per cent from seven other banks, totalling 20 per cent, for Rs 13,483 crore.

“In this regard, we are pleased to inform that SMBC has received the approval of the Reserve Bank of India to acquire up to 24.99 per cent of the paid-up share capital/voting rights of the bank,” Yes Bank informed the exchanges.