Will respond with policy measures if US tariffs impacts growth: RBI Guv

The Reserve Bank of India will respond with policy measures if the 50 per cent US tariffs – which comes into effect from Wednesday – impacts domestic economic growth, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Monday.

Speaking at the FICCI-IBA annual banking conclave, Malhotra said, “We have provided ample liquidity to the banking sector and whatever else is required to support the growth of the economy and including those of sectors which are impacted more. If it so happens, we will not be found wanting in our job.”

During his speech, he said RBI has not lost sight of growth while anchoring inflation amid uncertainties.

The six-member rate setting panel of the central bank has cut the policy repo rate by 100 bps between February and June. The rate was kept unchanged at 5.5 per cent in the August policy. He said RBI had reduced GDP growth projection for FY26 to 6.5 per cent in the April policy review after the US proposed 26 per cent tariffs. The Donald Trump administration imposed additional 25 per cent tariffs on India for buying energy from Russia. He said that the overall impact of tariffs will be minimal, but there are sectors like gems and jewellery, textiles, apparel, shrinks, MSMEs, where there could be potential impact.