SBI digital services impacted due to tech glitch, resolved later

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday said its digital services were impacted for a few hours due to technical glitch, which was resolved later.

“We regret to inform you that due to a 'technical glitch', some of our digital services were impacted for a few hours on April 03, 2023. However, the issue stands resolved, and the digital services are live and restored,” SBI said without detailing the nature of the glitch.

Earlier in the day, some customers complained in social media that they were unable to access net banking, Unified Payment Interface (UPI) of SBI, as the server was down.

“We apologise for the inconvenience to our valued customers. The bank is always working toward implementing measures to prevent such occurrences,” the statement added.