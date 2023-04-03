Home / Finance / News / SBI digital services impacted due to tech glitch, resolved later

SBI digital services impacted due to tech glitch, resolved later

Earlier in the day some customers complained in social media that they were unable to access net banking, Unified Payment Interface (UPI) of SBI

BS Reporter Mumbai
SBI digital services impacted due to tech glitch, resolved later

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 11:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday said its digital services were impacted for a few hours due to technical glitch, which was resolved later.

“We regret to inform you that due to a 'technical glitch', some of our digital services were impacted for a few hours on April 03, 2023. However, the issue stands resolved, and the digital services are live and restored,” SBI said without detailing the nature of the glitch.

Earlier in the day, some customers complained in social media that they were unable to access net banking, Unified Payment Interface (UPI) of SBI, as the server was down.

“We apologise for the inconvenience to our valued customers. The bank is always working toward implementing measures to prevent such occurrences,” the statement added.

Topics :sbiUPIBanks

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 8:47 PM IST

Also Read

SBI Q2 PAT may rise up to 98% QoQ, asset quality could improve: Analysts

SBI Q3 profit may rise nearly 60% YoY; deposit growth could outrun peers

SBI loans to get costlier as bank hikes key lending rate; Details here

Can India's UPI system go global?

Paytm, PhonePe to launch UPI Lite for smaller epayments soon: Report

Bankruptcy resolutions yielding lower realisations, taking longer: Report

HDFC Bank records 16.9% increase in credit growth at Rs 16 trillion

Rupee weakens against dollar after OPEC+ supply cut, recovers later

Finance Ministry to constitute 16th Finance Commission this year

RBI to issue new 5-year bond on April 6, seeks to raise Rs 8,000 cr

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story