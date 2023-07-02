Home / Finance / News / SBI launches 34 Transaction Banking hubs nationwide to drive growth

SBI launches 34 Transaction Banking hubs nationwide to drive growth

State Bank of India, on Saturday, launched 34 Transaction Banking Hubs at 21 district centres across the country with an aim to provide quick and efficient Transaction Banking solutions to customers.

ANI General News
Dinesh Khara, the chairman of the SBI, inaugurated the hubs, on the occasion of the 68th foundation day of the bank.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2023 | 7:29 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State Bank of India, on Saturday, launched 34 Transaction Banking Hubs at 21 district centres across the country with an aim to provide quick and efficient Transaction Banking solutions to customers.

Dinesh Khara, the chairman of the SBI, inaugurated the hubs, on the occasion of the 68th foundation day of the bank.

As part of the transformational journey of Transaction Banking services and Current Account-related offerings, the bank's goal is to meet all customers' needs and provide comprehensive solutions for their transaction, payment, and collection requirements under one roof, read SBI press release.

The newly launched hubs will be staffed by product specialists who will also assist business customers with their other financial service needs by leveraging the 'Power of One' within the SBI Group by enabling seamless connectivity with different business verticals and subsidiary companies.

On the occasion, Chairman Khara acknowledged the successful turnaround by onboarding over 2000 Current Account (CA) customers on revamped CA variants. These variants offer attractive concessions on bundled Transaction Banking services.

Additionally, during the pre-launch campaign in June 2023, the Bank mobilized over 1000 crore deposits at these centres, added the release.Chairman also congratulated the staff on achieving a significant improvement in market share in the CA segment. He also acknowledged that the transformation initiatives launched last year have started yielding positive results.

In March 2023, the market share increased by 1.06 per cent compared to the previous quarter (Dec 2022), marking the highest increase among all banks, read the release.

Also Read

What's capping rally in SBI shares despite record net profit in Q4FY23?

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

Online monitoring portal to give 'Districts as Export Hubs' plan a leg-up

SBI Q3 profit may rise nearly 60% YoY; deposit growth could outrun peers

SBI loans to get costlier as bank hikes key lending rate; Details here

GST added to revenue buoyancy, helped bring down taxes for common man: FM

UPI transactions down marginally by 1% in June to Rs 14.7 trillion

SC to decide if resolution professionals can be tried under Corruption Act

PSBs profit tripled to Rs 1.04 trn in 9 yrs; need to continue momentum: FM

SBI's chief financial officer Charanjit Surinder Singh Attra resigns

Topics :sbi

First Published: Jul 02 2023 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story