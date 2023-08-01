Home / Finance / News / Sharp rise in unsecured loans may push credit costs: India Ratings

Sharp rise in unsecured loans may push credit costs: India Ratings

The unsecured loan book saw higher credit losses during the pandemic, however on a steady state basis, the losses can range between 4-8%

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 9:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India Ratings warns that non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), particularly fintechs focusing on unsecured loans, might face heightened credit costs. These entities have been increasingly pursuing unsecured loans for higher yields in an intensely competitive market.

During the financially challenging period marked by the Covid-19 pandemic in FY21 and FY22, NBFCs exhibited caution in expanding their loan portfolios. However, FY23 witnessed a rebound in their assets under management (AUM).

Based on data from large NBFCs (with AUM totalling Rs 10.3 trillion as of March 2023), AUM grew by 19 per cent on a year-on-year basis in FY23, in contrast to a 3.3 per cent growth in FY21 and 9.6 per cent in FY22.

The unsecured loan segment experienced higher credit losses during the pandemic. Nevertheless, on a steady-state basis, these losses can range between 4-8 per cent.

The rating agency's estimate reveals that the credit costs of pure-play unsecured lenders escalated from 6.5 per cent in FY19 to 11.0 per cent in FY22. Due to the financial clean-up during the pandemic, credit costs decreased to 6 per cent in FY23.

Fintechs, still in the process of refining their underwriting models and operating with high expenses, find it challenging to absorb credit losses.

The fintech business model also necessitates maintaining the disbursement rate since their earnings are predicated on fee income and spread income based on the volume of disbursements. Consequently, any slowdown could impact profitability given their current operational scale. According to India Ratings, some fintechs are operating at a loss, and further credit losses could erode their capital.

The credit profiles of unsecured loan borrowers from large NBFCs may be slightly better than those of their fintech counterparts. However, this could still prompt an increase in credit cost estimates. 

Also Read

S&P upgrades Tata Motors' long-term issuer, issue credit ratings to 'BB'

RBI seeks details of NBFCs' total credit to Adani Group of companies

Retail trade and NBFCs drive credit growth in services: RBI data

SME loan defaults to rise for NBFCs in the coming quarters: Moody's

Credit sanctions to pick up traction as base effect fades, say NBFCs

KredX to disburse Rs 2,000 cr in working capital for MSME sector

Franklin Templeton planning to enter private credit industry in India

Amit Mitra highlights countrywide GST frauds, urges FM to call Council meet

Credit cards in force hit new high in June; spends decline over May

Rupee continues to remain stable in July, ends flat at 82.25 a dollar

Topics :India RatingsNBFCs

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 8:55 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story