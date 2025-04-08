Shriram Finance eyes standalone primary dealership licence from RBI

Shriram Finance, one of the largest non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) in the country, is eyeing a standalone primary dealership (PD) licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to underwrite auctions of government securities, according to multiple people aware of the matter.

The RBI has been highly selective in granting PD licences. If granted, Shriram Finance will become one of the first non-bank entities to receive a PD licence in recent times.

The lender last week disclosed to the exchanges that it has received RBI’s approval to acquire 100 per cent equity stake in Shriram Overseas Investments (SOIPL) from Shriram Investments Holdings. Additionally, Umesh Revankar and Parag Sharma have been appointed directors on SOIPL’s board.

The PD business is a low-margin but also a zero-risk business, said a source close to the development, adding that Shriram Finance has a large investment book and wants to build expertise in trading — which could be one of the reasons it is seeking a PD licence. “Shriram Finance is in a silent period leading up to the earnings announcement and is unable to provide any comments,” the lender said in response to a Business Standard query. Primary dealers (PDs) are market makers in government securities, responsible for supporting auctions for the issuance of dated government securities (G-Sec), treasury bills, and cash management bills (CMBs). PDs are also referred to as merchant bankers to the Government of India, as they are the only entities authorised to underwrite primary issues of government securities.

The RBI introduced the primary dealer system in the G-Sec market in 1995, with independent entities initially undertaking PD activities. To broaden the PD system, banks were allowed to engage in the PD business departmentally starting in 2006–07. Furthermore, standalone PDs were permitted to diversify into other business activities beyond their core PD functions, subject to specific conditions. Currently, there are seven standalone PDs in the country and 14 bank primary dealers. Standalone PDs include ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, Morgan Stanley India Primary Dealer, Nomura Fixed Income Securities, PNB Gilts, SBI DHFI, STCI Primary Dealer, and Goldman Sachs (India) Capital Markets. Bank primary dealers include Bank of America NA, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Citibank NA, HSBC, JP Morgan Chase Bank NA, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Axis Bank, IDBI Bank, Deutsche Bank AG, and Yes Bank.