Six states raise ₹14,900 cr in bond auction; Nagaland rejects bids

Six states borrowed Rs 14,900 crore at the weekly state bond auction on Tuesday, while Nagaland did not accept any bid for its 10-year bond.

In the previous week, states borrowed Rs 29,083 crore at state bond auctions.

So far in the current quarter (Q2FY26), states have borrowed Rs 2.22 trillion against the indicative amount of Rs 2.87 trillion.

States raised funds through both long-term and short-term bonds.

Yields on longer-tenure bonds fell sharply. The yield on 20-year bonds dropped by 27 basis points to 7.51 per cent from 7.78 per cent last week.

The 11-year yield also eased, falling to a range of 7.48–7.52 per cent, compared to 7.62 per cent earlier.