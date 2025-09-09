Home / Finance / News / Six states raise ₹14,900 cr in bond auction; Nagaland rejects bids

Six states raise ₹14,900 cr in bond auction; Nagaland rejects bids

Six states borrowed Rs 14,900 crore at the weekly auction while Nagaland did not accept bids for its 10-year bond as long-term state bond yields fell sharply this week

State bond yields harden on heavy supply and weak investor demand
premium
States raised funds through both long-term and short-term bonds. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 7:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Six states borrowed Rs 14,900 crore at the weekly state bond auction on Tuesday, while Nagaland did not accept any bid for its 10-year bond.
 
In the previous week, states borrowed Rs 29,083 crore at state bond auctions.
 
So far in the current quarter (Q2FY26), states have borrowed Rs 2.22 trillion against the indicative amount of Rs 2.87 trillion.
 
States raised funds through both long-term and short-term bonds.
 
Yields on longer-tenure bonds fell sharply. The yield on 20-year bonds dropped by 27 basis points to 7.51 per cent from 7.78 per cent last week.
 
The 11-year yield also eased, falling to a range of 7.48–7.52 per cent, compared to 7.62 per cent earlier.
 
Short-term bonds too saw easing yield pressures. The 5-year bond yield dropped to 7.02 per cent, compared to 7.24 per cent on a 6-year bond last week. Similarly, the 8-year yield declined from 7.54–7.48 per cent last week to 7.18 per cent.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

8th pay panel payout likely to trigger rate hike cycle in FY27: Report

Need proactive outreach for easy transition to new GST rates: CBIC chief

MFI credit cost to moderate to 4-4.5% in FY26, 3-3.5% in FY27: ICRA

Premium

Banks urge RBI to extend G-Sec issuances into March amid heavy supply

Ujjivan SFB to raise ₹2,000 crore via QIP; awaits RBI licence decision

Topics :Bond auctionBond YieldsBonds

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story