What does e-rupee mean for you?
India's digital rupee is making its retail debut today. Soon, people will use this digital currency for daily transactions. Find out how it's going to be different from digital wallets and UPI
Topics
Rupee | Indian rupee | virtual currencies
e-rupee, digital currency
India’s digital rupee is making its retail debut today. Soon, people like you and me will be able to use this digital currency for daily transactions. Now, if you already use digital wallets and UPI, you may ask, how will e-rupee be any different? This podcast answers this question
First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 13:06 IST
