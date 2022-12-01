JUST IN
What does e-rupee mean for you?

India's digital rupee is making its retail debut today. Soon, people will use this digital currency for daily transactions. Find out how it's going to be different from digital wallets and UPI

Rupee | Indian rupee | virtual currencies

Bhaswar Kumar  |  New Delhi 

e-rupee, digital currency
    • India’s digital rupee is making its retail debut today. Soon, people like you and me will be able to use this digital currency for daily transactions. Now, if you already use digital wallets and UPI, you may ask, how will e-rupee be any different? This podcast answers this question

    First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 13:06 IST
