close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

CBDC QR codes likely to be interoperable with UPI, says Reserve Bank

RBI plans to have 1 mn active customers by June-end

Shine Jacob Chennai
CBDC

The pilot was launched in four cities — Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Bhubaneswar — with customers and merchants in a closed user group

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 8:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar on Thursday said the central bank digital currency (CBDC) QR codes would be made interoperable with Unified Payment Interface (UPI) mechanism.
Addressing a press conference after the monetary policy statement on Thursday, Sankar said the central bank’s aim was to have 1 million customers by the end of June for CBDC.  “The plan is to have 1 million customers by the end of June. The second thing that we are planning is to make its QR code inter-operable with UPI,” Sankar said.

UPI is a platform that facilitates banking transactions or digital transactions, where the beneficiary will be able to make payments through debit or credit cards, internet banking or by mobile wallets.
On the other hand, in CBDC, a beneficiary can draw the digital currency and keep it in their wallet on mobile. When you make a payment at a shop or to another individual, it will move from one wallet to another. There is no routing or intermediation of the bank. Unlike in the case of UPI, money moves between two private entities, individuals or businesses, similar to physical cash, in the case of CBDC.

Sankar said the central bank had not kept any specific date in mind for the CBDC’s official launch. It was on November 1 last year that the RBI came out with digital rupee for the wholesale segment. This was followed by the first pilot for retail digital rupee on December 1. “We have not kept a specific launch date in mind. It will be gradual so that we can assess its impact and move ahead,” Sankar said.
The pilot was launched in four cities — Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Bhubaneswar — with customers and merchants in a closed user group. It was later extended gradually to cities like Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Lucknow, Patna, and Shimla. Though in the initial phase of pilot, only State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, YES Bank, and IDFC First Bank were part of the CBDC. Later, banks like Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank joined the league.

Also Read

UPI continues to dominate digital payments thanks to wide use of QR codes

ICICI Bank to offer EMI facility for UPI transactions above Rs 10,000

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

Top card cos to go live with UPI-linked RuPay credit card feature by June

FAME II subsidy block: SMEV asks for creation of Rs 3,000-cr rehab fund

Half of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation back in system: RBI Guv Das

Hiring slows down by 7% in May YoY, as companies cut expenses: Report

Robust trade ecosystem crucial to achieve $2 trn exports by 2030: DGFT

Inflation may inch down in May-June, indicates Monetary Policy Committee

Topics : Reserve Bank of India UPI RBI digital currency

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 8:22 PM IST

Latest News

View More

CBDC QR codes likely to be interoperable with UPI, says Reserve Bank

CBDC
2 min read

FAME II subsidy block: SMEV asks for creation of Rs 3,000-cr rehab fund

Fire-safety norms for Li-ion battery could push up e-scooter prices by 10%
3 min read

Half of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation back in system: RBI Guv Das

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Most Popular

To join or not? India yet to take a final call on IPEF trade pillar

IPEF
4 min read

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
2 min read

Govt's 20% TCS policy unfair on domestic operators: Travel agents

tax
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon