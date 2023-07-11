Travel credit card launched by IDFC FIRST Bank, Club Vistara, & Mastercard

IDFC FIRST Bank, Club Vistara, and Mastercard together have introduced a travel credit card that aims to enhance travel experiences for cardholders. The aim of the partnership and travel card is to provide solutions tailored specifically for frequent flyers and travel enthusiasts, while also ensuring security.

The card combines banking services with various travel perks including access to airport lounges, complimentary flight tickets, accelerated reward points, and cover for cancelled flight & hotel bookings among other features.

"This card will redefine the way people travel, offering a range of exclusive benefits and rewards that cater to the diverse needs of modern travellers. We are confident in this partnership’s ability to deliver unmatched value and elevate the travel experience for our esteemed customers," said Madhivanan Balakrishnan, COO and executive director at IDFC FIRST Bank.

Mukul Sukhani, senior vice president, South Asia Mastercard added that the partnership is building on the leisure travel trend.

“As consumers take advantage of a more traditional travel ecosystem in 2023, prioritising leisure travel and pioneering new corridors around the world, Mastercard is thrilled to introduce a specially designed credit card for travel enthusiasts in collaboration with IDFC FIRST Bank and Club Vistara,” Sukhani added.

Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer of Vistara, emphasised that the collaboration was an opportunity to create a distinguished experience for their valued customers.

“With its travel benefits and features, this new offering reiterates our commitment towards creating a distinguished experience for our customers,” Rajawat stated.

IDFC FIRST Bank customers can apply for the Club Vistara IDFC FIRST Credit Card through a digital process available on the bank's website and mobile application.

Features and benefits



Customers will receive a joining benefit of a free premium economy flight ticket along with an upgrade voucher.

Best-in-class rewards (in the form of CV Points) on all spend categories. Here are the details of the CV Points offered on this card: