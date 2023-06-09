Home / Finance / News / TVS Credit Services raises Rs 480 crore capital from Premji Invest

TVS Credit Services raises Rs 480 crore capital from Premji Invest

The primary capital will be utilised to further strengthen TVS Credit's efforts in expanding its customer base in new markets

BS Reporter Chennai
TVS Credit Services raises Rs 480 crore capital from Premji Invest

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 9:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

TVS Credit Services, a leading non-banking financial company, on Friday announced that it has successfully raised equity capital of Rs 480 crore from Premji Invest. As part of the transaction, Premji Invest will acquire a 9.7 per cent equity stake in TVS Credit for Rs 737 crore, via a combination of primary and secondary investment.
The primary capital will be utilised to further strengthen TVS Credit’s efforts in expanding its customer base in new markets, increasing the channel partner network, and advancing its digitisation journey. With this infusion of capital, the Company aims to accelerate its mission of fulfilling the aspirations of a growing India by providing convenient financing options.

“TVS Credit has demonstrated exceptional performance, achieving robust and profitable growth. Within a short span of time, our Company’s Assets Under Management (AUM) have surpassed Rs. 20,000 crores, supported by a strong balance sheet. As we embark on the next phase of our journey, our focus will be on leveraging digitisation to reach new customers and achieve a higher growth momentum. I have deep respect for Premji Invest and am delighted to have them as a partner. With their deep understanding of the Indian consumer landscape and the financial services industry, Premji Invest will bring strategic value and expedite our growth plans,” said Sudarshan Venu, Chairman, TVS Credit.
“We are delighted to partner with TVS Credit in their journey to drive financial inclusion by providing easier access to a range of affordable and innovative financial products. TVS Credit proposes to leverage technology and digital partnerships through an omni-channel approach to widen its customer base and to significantly reduce friction involved in traditional financing. We are confident that the company, given its parentage, will achieve great success and continue to build significant value for all stakeholders,” said TK Kurien, chief executive officer and Managing Partner, Premji Invest.

TVS Credit has a strong customer base of over 10 million, who are served through a vast network of over 40,000 touchpoints across the country. In FY23, the Company reported an AUM of Rs. 20,602 crore representing a growth of 48 per cent from the previous year. The Company expects its AUM to grow over Rs 50,000 crore in the next few years. Nomura Financial Advisory and JM Financial acted as financial advisors and Khaitan and Co. acted as legal advisor on the transaction.

Also Read

TVS Credit Services Q4 profit rises 76% at Rs 111 cr as disbursement grow

Acer launches Google TV-based smart TVs, including OLEDs and QLEDs: Details

TVS Credit posts 75% rise in Q3; net profit rises to Rs 97.97 crore

TVS Motor vrooms 5%, hits 52-week high on better-than-expected Q4 result

NBFCs' share in India's lending pie fell to 5-year low of 19.8% in H1FY23

Go Digit Life Insurance receives IRDAI's approval to start business

RBI notifies 4 key measures to strengthen 1,514 urban co-operative banks

Navigating 20% TCS: Smart tips for your overseas holiday this summer

India's forex reserves snap 2-week decline, jump $5.9 bn to $595 bn

IIFL Finance keen to raise more funds through bond market, says CFO

Topics :NBFCsCapital markets

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 11:19 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story