TVS Credit Services raises Rs 480 crore capital from Premji Invest



The primary capital will be utilised to further strengthen TVS Credit’s efforts in expanding its customer base in new markets, increasing the channel partner network, and advancing its digitisation journey. With this infusion of capital, the Company aims to accelerate its mission of fulfilling the aspirations of a growing India by providing convenient financing options. TVS Credit Services, a leading non-banking financial company, on Friday announced that it has successfully raised equity capital of Rs 480 crore from Premji Invest. As part of the transaction, Premji Invest will acquire a 9.7 per cent equity stake in TVS Credit for Rs 737 crore, via a combination of primary and secondary investment.



“We are delighted to partner with TVS Credit in their journey to drive financial inclusion by providing easier access to a range of affordable and innovative financial products. TVS Credit proposes to leverage technology and digital partnerships through an omni-channel approach to widen its customer base and to significantly reduce friction involved in traditional financing. We are confident that the company, given its parentage, will achieve great success and continue to build significant value for all stakeholders,” said TK Kurien, chief executive officer and Managing Partner, Premji Invest. “TVS Credit has demonstrated exceptional performance, achieving robust and profitable growth. Within a short span of time, our Company’s Assets Under Management (AUM) have surpassed Rs. 20,000 crores, supported by a strong balance sheet. As we embark on the next phase of our journey, our focus will be on leveraging digitisation to reach new customers and achieve a higher growth momentum. I have deep respect for Premji Invest and am delighted to have them as a partner. With their deep understanding of the Indian consumer landscape and the financial services industry, Premji Invest will bring strategic value and expedite our growth plans,” said Sudarshan Venu, Chairman, TVS Credit.

TVS Credit has a strong customer base of over 10 million, who are served through a vast network of over 40,000 touchpoints across the country. In FY23, the Company reported an AUM of Rs. 20,602 crore representing a growth of 48 per cent from the previous year. The Company expects its AUM to grow over Rs 50,000 crore in the next few years. Nomura Financial Advisory and JM Financial acted as financial advisors and Khaitan and Co. acted as legal advisor on the transaction.