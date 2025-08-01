UPI transactions rise 6% in July to 19.47 bn; value nears ₹25 trillion

Transactions on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) stood at 19.47 billion in volume and ₹25.08 trillion in value in July, data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) revealed on Sunday.

This marked a rise of 6 per cent in volume and 4 per cent in value compared to 18.63 billion and ₹24.04 trillion in June this year. However, July’s value remained slightly below the all-time high of ₹25.14 trillion recorded in May, when transactions touched 18.68 billion in volume.

The number of daily transactions also increased from 613 million in June to 628 million in July, leading to a rise in value from ₹80,131 crore in June to ₹80,919 crore in July. The July UPI numbers reflected a 35 per cent rise in volume and 22 per cent increase in value compared to the same month in 2024.

There were 482 million Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) transactions in July, up 8 per cent from 448 million in June. IMPS transaction value also rose 4 per cent to ₹6.31 trillion, up from ₹6.06 trillion in June. In May, the figures stood at 464 million and ₹6.41 trillion. Compared to July 2024, this year’s IMPS data showed a 2 per cent dip in volume but a 6 per cent increase in value. The number of daily transactions rose from 14.94 million to 15.55 million, resulting in a marginal rise in daily value from ₹20,212 crore to ₹20,368 crore.

During the period under review, FASTag transactions declined by 4 per cent to 371 million, down from 386 million in June. The value also dipped 2 per cent to ₹6,669 crore, compared to ₹6,783 crore in June. In May, volumes and value stood at 404 million and ₹7,087 crore respectively. The July FASTag numbers were 15 per cent higher in volume and 20 per cent higher in value compared to the same month in 2024. The number of daily transactions fell from 12.88 million to 11.95 million, with the daily value down from ₹226 crore in June to around ₹215 crore.