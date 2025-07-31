RBI's net short dollar position in forwards dips to $60.29 bn by June-end

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) outstanding net short dollar position in the rupee forward market dropped further to $60.29 billion at the end of June, down from $65 billion at the end of May, continuing a four-month downward trend.

Outstanding net short positions had peaked at $88 billion by the end of February.

Breakdown of forward contracts

Of the $60.29 billion outstanding short dollar position in June, $2.5 billion was in one-month contracts, $11.8 billion in tenures between one and three months, and $25.9 billion in contracts maturing between three months and a year. The remaining $20 billion was in contracts extending beyond one year.