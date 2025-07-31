ICICI Bank to charge payment aggregators for UPI transactions from August 1

ICICI Bank, India’s second-largest private sector lender, will begin levying charges on payment aggregators (PAs) for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions routed through their platforms, effective August 1. The move marks a shift in UPI monetisation efforts by banks amid growing transaction volumes and mounting infrastructure costs.

The bank has communicated this to payment aggregators via formal letters, sources confirmed.

Fee structure linked to escrow relationship

According to a source familiar with the development, ICICI Bank will charge 2 basis points (bps) per transaction—capped at Rs 6—to PAs maintaining escrow accounts with the bank. For those without such an arrangement, the charge will be higher at 4 bps per transaction, capped at Rs 10.

However, UPI transactions settled directly into an ICICI Bank account held by a merchant will not attract any fees. This exemption allows the bank to benefit from holding the transaction float. Peer banks already charging; margins in spotlight ALSO READ: Lenders look to sell Jaiprakash Power's convertible shares in open market ICICI joins other leading private banks such as Yes Bank and Axis Bank in charging PAs for UPI transactions. All three are among the top payment service providers (PSPs) in the UPI ecosystem on both payer and payee sides. The move is being seen as part of a broader effort by banks to recover investments in UPI infrastructure. “Banks may have taken a cue from the RBI governor’s recent remarks on UPI monetisation,” said an executive at a leading payments firm.

With merchant discount rates (MDR) at zero for UPI transactions, banks currently earn little despite bearing the cost of operating the UPI switch and managing backend infrastructure. PAs may pass on costs to merchants Industry experts suggest that payment aggregators—who typically charge merchants a platform or convenience fee—might either absorb the added cost or pass it on to merchants, depending on existing commercial arrangements. “PAs will either pass on the costs to their merchants to maintain margins or absorb them based on the kind of arrangement they have with merchants,” said a payments executive. He also pointed out that UPI credit card transactions are already being monetised in some form.