Why it matters

India’s banking framework is undergoing its most comprehensive reform in years. With deposit safety, audit quality, and governance standards in focus, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Act , 2025 introduces structural changes that affect public sector banks, cooperative banks, and regulatory oversight.

The law brings India’s banking legislation in line with constitutional governance norms and modern corporate standards, enhancing accountability and depositor trust.

What’s new in the 2025 Banking Laws Amendment

The law, notified on April 15, 2025, comes into force from August 1, 2025, with selective enforcement of provisions over time.

It introduces 19 amendments across five key Acts:

The Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 The Banking Regulation Act, 1949 The State Bank of India Act, 1955 The Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Acts of 1970 The Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1980 Zoom in: Two major governance changes 1. Conflict-of-interest threshold raised Threshold for “substantial interest” redefined from ₹5 lakh to ₹2 crore

The earlier threshold had remained unchanged since 1968

This update strengthens conflict-of-interest checks for directors and improves compliance oversight 2. Cooperative bank director tenure extended Maximum tenure increased from 8 to 10 years (excluding chairpersons and whole-time directors)

Aligns with the 97th Constitutional Amendment on cooperative governance

Intended to enhance leadership continuity in cooperative institutions ALSO READ: ICICI Bank to charge payment aggregators for UPI transactions from August 1