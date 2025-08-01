Why it matters
What’s new in the 2025 Banking Laws Amendment
- The Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934
- The Banking Regulation Act, 1949
- The State Bank of India Act, 1955
- The Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Acts of 1970
- The Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1980
Zoom in: Two major governance changes
- Threshold for “substantial interest” redefined from ₹5 lakh to ₹2 crore
- The earlier threshold had remained unchanged since 1968
- This update strengthens conflict-of-interest checks for directors and improves compliance oversight
- Maximum tenure increased from 8 to 10 years (excluding chairpersons and whole-time directors)
- Aligns with the 97th Constitutional Amendment on cooperative governance
- Intended to enhance leadership continuity in cooperative institutions
Between the lines: Public sector banks get audit, compliance upgrade
- PSBs can now transfer unclaimed shares, interest, and bond redemptions to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF)
- Brings PSBs in line with private-sector practices under the Companies Act
- PSBs can now directly offer remuneration to statutory auditors
- Expected to attract higher-quality audit professionals and raise audit standards across the public banking system
What’s next
- RBI is expected to issue detailed implementation guidelines
- State-run and cooperative banks will update internal governance policies in response
- Legal experts foresee ripple effects for board constitution, audit independence, and conflict resolution frameworks
