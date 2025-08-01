Home / Finance / News / New banking law kicks in today to boost governance, protect deposits

New banking law kicks in today to boost governance, protect deposits

The Banking Laws (Amendment) Act, 2025 takes effect today, introducing key reforms to improve governance, enhance PSB audits, and safeguard depositors across India

The government will consider allowing higher fines on banks for not complying with regulatory guidelines amid concerns that the current penalty amounts may not act as effective deterrents for large organisations or repeat offenders. The Centre is op
India’s new bank law reform takes effect today, aiming to improve governance, audits, and depositor protection | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Rajarshi Bhattacharjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 10:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Why it matters

India’s banking framework is undergoing its most comprehensive reform in years. With deposit safety, audit quality, and governance standards in focus, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Act, 2025 introduces structural changes that affect public sector banks, cooperative banks, and regulatory oversight.
 
The law brings India’s banking legislation in line with constitutional governance norms and modern corporate standards, enhancing accountability and depositor trust.
 

What’s new in the 2025 Banking Laws Amendment

The law, notified on April 15, 2025, comes into force from August 1, 2025, with selective enforcement of provisions over time.
 
It introduces 19 amendments across five key Acts:
  1. The Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934
  2. The Banking Regulation Act, 1949
  3. The State Bank of India Act, 1955
  4. The Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Acts of 1970
  5. The Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1980
 

Zoom in: Two major governance changes

1. Conflict-of-interest threshold raised
  • Threshold for “substantial interest” redefined from ₹5 lakh to ₹2 crore
  • The earlier threshold had remained unchanged since 1968
  • This update strengthens conflict-of-interest checks for directors and improves compliance oversight
 
2. Cooperative bank director tenure extended
  • Maximum tenure increased from 8 to 10 years (excluding chairpersons and whole-time directors)
  • Aligns with the 97th Constitutional Amendment on cooperative governance
  • Intended to enhance leadership continuity in cooperative institutions

Between the lines: Public sector banks get audit, compliance upgrade

IEPF alignment for PSBs
  • PSBs can now transfer unclaimed shares, interest, and bond redemptions to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF)
  • Brings PSBs in line with private-sector practices under the Companies Act
Remuneration for statutory auditors
  • PSBs can now directly offer remuneration to statutory auditors
  • Expected to attract higher-quality audit professionals and raise audit standards across the public banking system
 

What’s next

  • RBI is expected to issue detailed implementation guidelines
  • State-run and cooperative banks will update internal governance policies in response
  • Legal experts foresee ripple effects for board constitution, audit independence, and conflict resolution frameworks
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Direct tax disputes soar 198% amid rising vacancies in revenue dept

RBI's net short dollar position in forwards dips to $60.29 bn by June-end

ICICI Bank to charge payment aggregators for UPI transactions from August 1

Premium

Credit growth dips sharply in June as farm, NBFC offtake weakens: RBI

Muted response to RBI's VRRR as overnight rates rise, reducing arbitrage

Topics :Decodedbanking regulationbanking reformBankingBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story