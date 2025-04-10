Will money in hand from tax breaks in FY26 make its way to realty buys?

Will the tax relief measures introduced in Union Budget 2025, coming into effect in this financial year, encourage investments in the real estate sector? Realty majors are pinning their hopes on this as they expect the tax breaks to ultimately spur demand in affordable and mid-sized projects amid an overall slowdown in the country’s housing market.

The expectations stand against a looming global recession that may well spur consumers to keep money in savings or channel it towards more essential spends such as education, senior industry executives and tax planners have cautioned.

Calculate Income Tax: Income Tax Calculator Tool “When individuals have higher disposable income due to increased tax savings, this additional cash in hand can either be directed towards down payments, make them more confident in taking higher-value loans, or help manage monthly EMIs more comfortably. For many, this improved financial flexibility could be the final nudge to move forward with a home purchase that they may have been postponing,” said Sunil Dewali, co-chief executive officer of Andromeda Sales & Distribution Pvt Ltd, parent company of Andromeda Realty Advisors.

While the decision of this investment will depend on individual financial planning and overall market sentiment, the macro indicators are aligned in favour of real estate buying in FY26, some of the players said. “Mid-size homes in the Rs 2 crore to Rs 4 crore range are expected to garner immediate attention, particularly among value-conscious buyers who are highly responsive to improvements in monthly savings and affordability,” said Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman of Signature Global, which primarily operates in the mid-income housing segment in Gurugram. He added that the enhanced tax regime has created room for greater monthly savings, helping families re-evaluate their financial priorities and consider stepping into the housing market.

The measures announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman were aimed at reducing the overall tax burden on the middle class that forms the bulk of the Indian taxpayer base and giving more disposable income in hand to promote consumption. With a softening interest rate environment, including Wednesday’s rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India, both first-time buyers and upgraders may feel more confident about entering the market, especially in the mid and premium segments. Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group, said that the relief measures could encourage both first-time homebuyers and investors. “A higher TDS threshold on rental income helps landlords maintain good cash flow and may encourage them to buy more properties,” he said, adding that many of these buyers will likely gravitate towards affordable or mid-level projects where monthly EMIs are manageable.

Another factor is the growing number of individuals opting for joint loans, with an increase in women’s participation in the workforce. For instance, an industry expert stated that if both husband and wife earn Rs 1 lakh each per month, their combined annual income amounts to Rs 24 lakh. An investment push is likely to come from salaried professionals who engage in tax planning early in the year and earn between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 25 lakh annually, potentially contributing to the growth of mid-size projects. Similarly, people who are looking at second homes, either for their own use or as investments, may also benefit from the absence of notional rent on two self-occupied homes, prompting at least some of them to buy another property. “Investor-landlords, encouraged by the increased TDS threshold on rental income, may also consider mid-segment assets in good locations which can potentially generate steady rental income,” Puri said.

Vivek Jalan, partner at Tax Connect Advisory Services LLP, however, cautioned that the tax breaks may indirectly act as a dampener in the short term since the increase in the threshold of exemption to Rs 12 lakh as well as rationalisation of tax slabs in the new regime would push people out of the old regime, which was giving deduction of up to Rs 3.5 lakh in the case of home loan repayment. “This is a big incentive for the middle class to purchase a property with a home loan. Now that people are in the new regime, this incentive goes away and hence it is to be seen whether the demand for flats also takes a hit in the short term due to this shift,” he noted.

“On the other hand, the current fear of recession may become a deterrent to homebuyers as they might want to hold on to cash,” said Shrinivas Rao, chief executive officer at corporate real estate services firm Vestian Global. G Hari Babu, president of the National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco), the self-regulatory body under the purview of the Ministry of Urban Housing and Urban Affairs, noted that middle-income earners would get some breathing room from the tax breaks, but real estate may not be their top priority. “Taking into consideration inflation and cost of education, which has also gone up, most may channel the money that comes from tax benefits towards education. Maybe 5–10 per cent of people may go for housing projects because they may be eligible for higher ticket loans,” he told Business Standard.

For FY26, income tax relief for consumers · Rebate under Section 87A under the new tax regime increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 60,000, so no tax on annual income of up to Rs 12 lakh · Standard deduction for salaried individuals raised from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000, so no tax to be paid on Rs 12.75 lakh annual income; savings of Rs 80,000 a year · Higher tax deducted at source (TDS) threshold on rent · Annual value of two self-occupied properties to be claimed as nil, so no tax on notional rental income from these properties