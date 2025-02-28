UPI transactions in Jan surpass 16.99 billion, value exceeds Rs 23.48 trn

UPI transactions in January surpassed 16.99 billion and the value exceeded Rs 23.48 trillion, marking the highest number recorded in any month, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

For 2023-24, the digital payments landscape has demonstrated remarkable expansion, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) remains the cornerstone of India's digital payment ecosystem, contributing to 80 per cent of the retail payments across the country, it said.

The total transaction volume exceeded 131 billion and the value exceeded Rs Rs 200 trillion for the 2023-24.

Its ease of use, combined with a growing network of participating banks and fintech platforms, has made UPI the preferred mode of real-time payments for millions of users across the country, it said.

As of January, 2025, over 80 UPI Apps , 641 banks are currently live on UPI ecosystem, it said.

Also Read

In FY 24-25 (till Jan, 2025), the People to Merchant (P2M) transactions contributed 62.35 per cent and P2P transactions contributed 37.65 per cent of the overall UPI volume, it said.

The contribution of P2M transactions reached 62.35 per cent in January, 2025 where 86 per cent of these transactions are up to a value of Rs 500, it said, adding, this indicates the trust that UPI enjoys among citizens for making low value payments.