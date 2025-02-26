After crossing Rs 8 trn, SBI aims Rs 10 trn home loan book by Mar'27: Setty

Having touched a housing loan book of Rs 8 trillion, State Bank of India (SBI) – the country's largest lender – now expects to grow its mortgage book to Rs 10 trillion by March 2027. The lender will also increasingly leverage its home loan relationships to promote more financial products, including credit and liabilities, to borrowers.

C S Setty, chairman, SBI, told Business Standard that the housing credit portfolio has been growing by 12-14 per cent, and at this pace, the loan book is expected to reach Rs 10 trillion by 2027. “The bank has the potential to grow more,” he said.

The lender touched the Rs 8 trillion mark in February 2025. SBI's home loan portfolio grew by 14.26 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 7.92 trillion as of December 2024. Home loans accounted for 22.94 per cent of the total domestic loan portfolio. The home loan market share of SBI in the industry was 20.48 per cent as of December 2023. HDFC Bank – the second-largest lender in the country and the largest private sector bank – saw retail mortgage loans crossing the Rs 8 trillion mark by the end of September 2024. By end-December, the portfolio grew to Rs 8.17 trillion, representing 9.7 per cent Y-o-Y growth.

The government's thrust on affordable housing, tie-ups with a large number of builders, and leveraging branch and central processing units have helped, and will continue to help, expand the home loan pool. The bank has a significant presence across metro, urban, semi-urban, and rural areas for lending, Setty said. According to CRISIL Market Intelligence & Analytics, the overall housing segment is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13-15 per cent from FY23-27. The size of the segment is likely to reach Rs 48.5 trillion in FY27. It grew by 12.6 per cent during FY19-23. The Government of India has been pursuing various social welfare schemes and initiatives to enhance the flow of credit to the housing sector and increase home ownership in India.

According to SBI’s annual report FY24, the bank is onboarding maximum projects under the Builder Tie-Up (BTU) scheme, providing a much-needed fillip to the home loan portfolio and improving sourcing quality and turnaround time (TAT). The bank has so far approved 10,096 residential projects (RERA-approved) as tie-up projects. Earlier this month, the lender cut its lending rate for home loans by 25 basis points (bps) to 8.25 per cent. The rate revision by the public sector lender followed the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) reduction in the policy repo rate by 25 bps to 6.25 per cent on February 7, 2025, signalling an easing of rates in the system.