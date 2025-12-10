Home / Finance / News / NBFC vehicle-loan AUM to grow 16-17% a year; reach ₹11 trillion by FY27

NBFC vehicle-loan AUM to grow 16-17% a year; reach ₹11 trillion by FY27

NBFCs' vehicle-loan AUM is seen growing 16-17 per cent annually through FY26-FY27 to Rs 11 trillion by March 31, 2027, with used-vehicle loans expected to outpace new loans, Crisil Ratings said

Car Loan, market, Automible
Among the sub-segments, the market for used vehicle loans is more established for commercial vehicles. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Assets under management (AUM) of vehicle loans of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) will grow 16-17 per cent annually over the current and next financial year to Rs 11 trillion by March 31, 2027, said Crisil Ratings. The growth will be supported by policy measures and macroeconomic tailwinds. Meanwhile, sub-segments of vehicle loans will see differential growth trends; growth of used vehicle loans will continue to outpace that of new vehicle loans.
 
Why are used-vehicle loans expected to outpace new-vehicle loans?
 
Malvika Bhotika, director, Crisil Ratings, said, “Growth of used vehicle loans is expected to outpace that of new vehicle loans for most of the large NBFCs. Used vehicle loan AUM has clocked a compound annual growth rate of 15 per cent between FY20 and FY25, compared with 11 per cent for new vehicle loans.” 
She said the growth trend is expected to sustain over the medium term, as the unit economics of owning a used vehicle is lower than that of a new vehicle. Moreover, as financing of used vehicles provides better risk-adjusted returns, NBFCs are continuing to tap this segment. 
How will macro conditions and policy measures support vehicle finance growth?
 
The rating agency said the vehicle finance business is cyclical in nature and has a high correlation with macroeconomic trends. As GDP is expected to remain healthy next financial year too, at 6.7 per cent, the benefits of the recent rationalisation of the goods and services tax (GST) rates and lower systemic interest rates would propel growth of vehicle sales over the near to medium term.
 
Which vehicle-finance segments will grow faster, and which will lag?
 
Further, with cars and utility-vehicle (UV) financing growing faster compared with other segments, its share in vehicle finance AUM is expected to rise. On the other hand, while commercial vehicle (CV) financing will continue to dominate, its share will moderate on account of relatively lower growth. Besides, increasing formalisation is also driving growth of loans for used vehicles.
 
Rounak Agarwal, associate director, Crisil Ratings, said, “Cars and UV financing will maintain strong growth momentum at 23 per cent annually over this fiscal and the next, propelled by rising demand for entry-level models after the GST rationalisation and continuing preference for premium models.”
 
What is the outlook for commercial vehicles, two/three-wheelers and tractors?
 
Agarwal further said, “For CV financing, growth is expected at 11 per cent, supported by steady end-user industry growth and rise in lower-tonnage vehicle sales on account of high replacement demand.”
 
On the other hand, rural consumption demand and agricultural dynamics would drive growth of the two/three-wheeler and tractor segments. These segments will see steady AUM growth of 17 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively, given a healthy monsoon that would support farm incomes, said Agarwal.
 
Among the sub-segments, the market for used vehicle loans is more established for commercial vehicles. Meanwhile, the market for cars and utility vehicles is likely to pick up.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Days after rate cut, RBI Governor Malhotra prods bank CEOs to lower costs

Premium

NSFI for relook at BC payouts, use network for cross-selling

Premium

Power Finance Corporation, Sidbi scrap ₹11,500 crore bond issues

Premium

The governor and the Goldilocks equation: Malhotra's first-year reforms

Unclaimed assets worth ₹2,000 cr provided to rightful owners in Oct, Nov

Topics :NBFCsVehicle LoanCrisil ratingscommercial vehiclesassets under management

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story