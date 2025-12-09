Home / Finance / News / NSFI for relook at BC payouts, use network for cross-selling

NSFI for relook at BC payouts, use network for cross-selling

The move for the overhaul of the BC channel comes even as the National Institute of Bank Management submitted its report on the channel though it is not yet public

Almost two decades after business correspondents (BCs) arrived on the scene, the lack of grease is evident. Poor payout for the heavy lifting they do is is making the channel – a key cog in the financial inclusion wheel – creaky. For there has been n
premium
The stage is set for the overhaul of the two-decade-old BC channel — the world's largest boots-on-the-ground channel with 2.5 million agents in the field. (Representative Picture)
Raghu Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 11:24 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The National Strategy for Financial Inclusion (NSFI: 2025-30) has called for reworking the remuneration structure of business correspondents (BCs), and allowing the channel to be leveraged for hawking financial products like mutual funds, pension, insurance and related services. 
Further, with a view to assessing the extent of financial inclusion (FI) at the regional level, the new NFSI is for developing a broader and disaggregated new series of FI Index, preferably at the level of states and Union Territories. 
The move for the overhaul of the BC channel comes even as the National Institute of Bank Management (set up by the Reserve Bank of India or RBI in 1969) submitted its report on the channel though it is not yet public. 
The stage is set for the overhaul of the two-decade-old BC channel — the world's largest boots-on-the-ground channel with 2.5 million agents in the field. 
 The BC channel has been beset with attrition in recent years, and has been facing a challenge from an unexpected quarter: retail delivery platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit and Amazon. According to Dharanidhar Tripathy, chief executive officer (CEO), Business Correspondent Resource Council (BCRC), the main reason for the state of affairs is that “there has been no revision of commission by banks. 
Even rural incentives and allowances for the Northeastern states are not paid by most of the banks. 
It was pointed out that five years back, the average commission paid to BCs was nearly ₹10,000-11,000 per month which has now reduced to ₹7,000-8,000. Nearly 35 per cent of the BC agents now get less than ₹5,000 per month. Around 15-20 per cent take home under ₹3,000. This comes even as banks have started to use BCs to outsource activities like deposit mobilisation, loan recovery, account opening drives, and e-KYC updation. 
To ensure quality and consistency in delivery of financial services at the last mile, fair and reasonable remuneration structure for BC agents is a must. “… a fair remuneration structure of BC agents relating to banking products and services may be worked out under the aegis of Indian Banks Association”, it observed (NSFI: 2025-30). 
On the recalibration of the FI Index (and the new series), Sumita Kale, chief executive officer (CEO) and senior fellow, Indicus Foundation, said the purpose of any data or index is to guide us by pointing out gaps that remain to be filled. “In the FI Index as it stands today, information and data on its constituent parameters are missing. Even the sub-indices of Access, Usage and Quality have not been released regularly.” 
There is a need for transparency on all parameters and data over time and also geographic and gender data. The FI Index improved to 64.2 in 2024 from 49.9 in 2019 with the sub-indices for Access at 79.3 (67.5), Usage at 55.5 (38.7) and Quality at 65.8 (52.6). 
The RBI report on Trend and Progress (2023-24) shows that basic savings bank deposit accounts opened via branches stood at 276.8 million (number) and the amount involved was ₹1.46 trillion. 
And, the same through BCs stood at 429 million and ₹1.53 trillion, respectively. 
Incidentally, the timeline for NSFI: 2025-30 is synchronised with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development adopted by 193 member states at the UN General Assembly Summit in September 2015. This came into effect on January 1, 2016. 
And, the principle of universality: ‘Leave No One Behind’ and omni-dimensional development is the global agenda for 2030. 
 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Power Finance Corporation, Sidbi scrap ₹11,500 crore bond issues

Premium

The governor and the Goldilocks equation: Malhotra's first-year reforms

Alternative credit NBFC BlackSoil Capital raises ₹65 crore from FMO

RBI overlap relief averts 2-6% hit to bank groups' advances, says CRISIL

Airpay gets RBI nod to operate as cross-border payment aggregator

Topics :Finance News

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story