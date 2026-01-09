Home / Finance / News / Ways and Means Advances limit for Delhi govt fixed at ₹890 crore: RBI

Ways and Means Advances limit for Delhi govt fixed at ₹890 crore: RBI

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 7:12 PM IST
The Reserve Bank on Friday fixed the Ways and Means Advances (WMA) limit for the Delhi government at Rs 890 crore to help it meet any temporary mismatch in receipts and payments.

Earlier this week, the central bank entered into an agreement with the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to conduct the city government's general banking business, effective from Friday, January 09, 2026.

"The WMA limit for GNCTD has been fixed at Rs 890 crore, effective from January 09, 2026," the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement.

Accordingly, the revised aggregate WMA limit for State Governments / Union Territories will be Rs 61,008 crore as against the existing limit of Rs 60,118 crore, it added.

WMA are temporary advances given by the RBI to the central, state governments and Union Territories to tide over any mismatch in receipts and payments.

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIDelhi government

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 7:12 PM IST

