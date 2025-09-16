Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Noida-Gurugram FAR relaxation: Will more supply hurt flat investors?

Noida-Gurugram FAR relaxation: Will more supply hurt flat investors?

"Investors should temper expectations of steep price gains," says experts, flagging pressure on resale in some micro markets

Banks, property, housing, real estate, market, buildings, cityscape, skyline
| Image: Bloomberg
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
“Taller buildings = more supply. More supply = more difficult to sell existing units. Hard times are about to come.”
 
That’s how Akshat Shrivastava, founder of WisdomHatch, an investment community, summed up the Uttar Pradesh government’s plan to scrap ground coverage limits and raise floor area ratio (FAR) in Noida and Greater Noida. In a post on X, he cautioned investors who bought flats purely for appreciation, triggering debate on whether the move will lead to a glut and hurt prices, or is it an opportunity for smarter, denser growth?
 

FAR decoded: What it means for buyers

 
Sanjeev Arora, director at 360 Realtors, explains, “In simple terms, FAR is the total floor area of a building divided by the plot size. For instance, a 1,500 sq ft plot with FAR of 2 allows 3,000 sq ft of built up space. A higher FAR usually means taller buildings. Coverage limits dictate how much ground space can be used, removing them (FAR) allows fuller use of land.”
 

More supply, but not necessarily a glut

 
Relaxed FAR norms mean developers can build higher, adding more apartments within the same parcel of land. Raghav Malhotra, director at PRIME Developments, says this will “intensify supply pipelines,” which could pressure resale values in investor-heavy micro-markets. “Investors should temper expectations of steep price appreciation,” he adds.
 
But Arora disagrees on oversupply fears, “Demand in both Noida and Gurugram (where FAR relaxation is already applicable) is very high. These cities are no longer satellite towns of Delhi, but self-sustaining ecosystems. Oversupply risk is low for now.”
 
Gaurav K Singh, founder & chairman of Womeki Group, calls the move “progressive,” saying it will “unlock higher housing supply and improve affordability for end-users,” while also attracting global institutional investors.
 

Infrastructure: The make-or-break factor

 
Experts warn that civic infrastructure must keep pace. “Authorities must invest in roads, water, power and sewage networks, adopt smart metering and rainwater harvesting, and build flyovers to avoid bottlenecks,” Arora says.
 

What should investors do now?

 
Malhotra recommends focusing on ready-to-move homes in sectors with liveable infrastructure. “The higher risk is in under-construction projects, where fresh launches could flood the market and weigh on resale prospects,” he notes.
 
All in all, FAR relaxation brings opportunity, but investors need to be selective, and authorities must step up infrastructure upgrades for this urban growth to be sustainable.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Big AMCs like HDFC and ICICI hold the edge-and what investors can take away

Tax dept portal still slow? How to fix it before deadline to file returns

Income Tax return deadline extended by 24 hours after portal slows down

Building abs or assets? A fitness coach's lesson in discipline for both

India faces fresh $1.9 bn fund outflows as global money chases commodities

Topics :Real Estate Real estate developersBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story