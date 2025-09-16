Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Should you cancel car loan you just took for GST benefit: experts weigh in

Should you cancel car loan you just took for GST benefit: experts weigh in

The recent GST rate cut on cars can save you up to ₹1.5 lakh, but timing and paperwork matter, says expert

car sales, passenger vehicle
car sales, passenger vehicle
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As the GST rate cut on cars takes effect from September 22, buyers are weighing whether to delay their purchase or renegotiate their loans to capture the benefit. The answer, say experts, depends on where you are in the purchase process and whether your loan has been disbursed.
 
“For cars priced between Rs 10-15 lakh, the effective savings can range anywhere from Rs 50,000 to over Rs 1.5 lakh, depending on the model and category,” said Amit Setia, chief business officer-car loans, Capri Loans.
 
“Buyers in the small car segment will see the maximum benefit, while mid-size buyers will see moderate relief,” he said.

How much you can save

The new GST structure has brought meaningful savings for most mass-market buyers:
 
  • Small petrol cars (under 4m, up to 1200 cc): tax falls from 29 per cent to 18 per cent-- 11 per cent price cut 
  • Small diesel cars (under 4m, up to 1500 cc): tax falls from 31 per cent to 18 per cent-- 13 per cent price cut 
  • Mid-size cars (above 4m, up to 1500 cc): tax falls from 45 per cent to 40 per cent -- 5 per cent price cut
 

No need to cancel booking

According to Setia, buyers don’t have to cancel and re-book to avail of the benefit.
 
“If the billing is not done by the dealer, the buyer is eligible for GST benefit automatically. Dealers are expected to pass on the revised pricing directly after September 22,” he said.

 

Should you cancel your car loan?

The math gets tricky if your loan has already been disbursed. “If the amount is already with the dealer, customers will have to pay interest for the period the funds were parked and also bear the cost of non-refundable processing fees, which will have to be paid again for a fresh loan,” Setia cautioned.
 
Banks and NBFCs treat this as a foreclosure followed by a fresh sanction, which could mean higher costs if the loan is reissued.

 

Invoice generated? No GST refund

Setia added a word of caution for those who have already driven home their car: “Once a vehicle is invoiced, delivered and registered, the GST charged becomes final. Refinancing or restructuring will not give you any benefit, and the costs will likely outweigh any notional saving.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UPI's new high-value transaction limits kick in today: Here's what changes

Noida-Gurugram FAR relaxation: Will more supply hurt flat investors?

Pune tops India's Vaastu map - Half of homes for sale are vaastu-compliant

Big AMCs like HDFC and ICICI hold the edge-and what investors can take away

Tax dept portal still slow? How to fix it before deadline to file returns

Topics :GST cutscar loanused carsBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story