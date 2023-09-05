10-11% interest rate: Take a look at the top 10 high-yielding bonds

Point to note: When it comes to high-yield bonds, the default rate is higher than other traditional bonds with high credit ratings. Plus, these bonds carry higher interest rate risk compared to equities.
Here are the top high-yielding bonds in India right now, as per Indiabonds.com
Investors seeking higher yields than those offered by traditional investments should consider exploring the opportunities available in high-yield corporate bonds but it is important for investors to carefully review all relevant offer documents and rating rationale before making such a decision.