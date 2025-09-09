₹10 lakh crore stuck in stalled housing projects, warns investment advisor

Why it matters
- Families face the double blow of servicing EMIs while also paying rent, with no delivery timeline in sight.
- Developers see cash flows dry up, causing further delays and eroding public trust.
- Lending institutions grapple with stressed loans, though they often recover dues from borrowers rather than developers.
- The economy loses “multiplier” benefits of construction jobs, demand for materials, and consumer spending.
- Property markets appear stable on paper but “real” values erode through delivery delays, discounts, or freebies.
- Mantri advised homebuyers to shun pre-launch hype and stick to near-completion, RERA-registered projects with escrow safeguards.
- Insist on transparency, construction-linked payment plans, quarterly updates, and escrow utilisation reports.
- Keep housing EMIs within prudent ratios and maintain a contingency buffer of 12 to 18 months.
- Diversify investments rather than concentrating wealth in property. Regulated investment alternatives can offer liquidity and governance.
- Negotiate smartly: factor delay risks into your price; if possession timelines are uncertain, the discount should reflect it.
