US ends third-country visa option, forcing Indians into longer wait, delays

As of September 6, 2025, the U.S. Department of State has ended the long-standing "third-country stamping" practice. Indian citizens—including those applying for F-1 student, B-1/B-2 visitor, H-1B, or O-1 visas—must now interview only in their home country, unless they fall under narrow exemptions.

"This change effectively shuts the door on “third-country stamping,” the long-standing practice where applicants booked visa appointments in third countries to bypass long wait times at home, which was especially helpful for those who had travel plans already," as per Reddy Neumann Brown PC, US business attorneys.

What changed for nonimmigrant visa stamping?

Until now, many applicants — especially those in high-demand countries like India, China, Mexico, and Brazil — could apply for U.S. visas in other countries with shorter wait times. For example, an Indian H-1B worker might fly to Thailand or Germany for a quicker visa stamp.

As of September 6, 2025, that option is gone. The State Department now requires: Interviews must be held in your home country (where you are a citizen or have legal residence). Fees are non-transferable — if you mistakenly book in the wrong country, you lose your payment. Existing appointments generally won’t be canceled, but any new bookings must follow the rule. 2. In-Person Interviews Now Mandatory for Almost All Effective September 2, 2025, visa applicants—including seniors and frequent travelers—are no longer eligible for interview waivers or "drop box" renewals. Virtually every nonimmigrant visa now requires a mandatory in-person interview.

3. Visa Duration Caps Proposed The Trump administration has proposed replacing the open-ended "duration of status" (D/S) for student visas with a fixed-term cap, potentially limiting stays to four years for students and restricting media professionals to 240 days. 4. Heightened Scrutiny, Visa Revocations, and Growing Unease Visa revocations: The U.S. has revoked over 6,000 student visas in 2025, with approximately 4,000 tied to criminal or immigration violations such as overstays and DUI incidents. The Times of India Living under pressure: Many Indian students in the U.S. report financial hardship due to stricter enforcement and fewer job opportunities. For some, the cost-cutting measures now include shared housing and limited work hours.

5. Deportations on the Rise Under Trump’s second term (2025–present), deportations of Indian nationals have sharply increased—from an average of 3 per day under Biden to 8 per day by mid-2025. Notably, 1,703 Indians were deported from January to July 2025 Loss of trust and shifting dreams: Legal experts warn that these policies are causing students to reevaluate American higher education, with rising interest in destinations like Germany or Canada. Rahul Reddy, Partner at Reddy Neumann Brown explains Why this matters for high-skilled workers: For high-skilled immigrants, this change means: Longer wait times at high-volume countries. U.S. visa demand is already backlogged — some consulates have appointment wait times over a year. Without third-country options, bottlenecks may worsen.

Less flexibility for travel. Business travelers who once combined a trip abroad with a quick stamping elsewhere will now need to return home. More risk if plans change. Since fees are non-refundable and non-transferable, booking errors carry financial consequences. Action Items for High-Skilled Immigrants Plan Early Check visa appointment wait times in your home country. Book as soon as possible — even a year ahead if available. Confirm Residency Proof Make sure you have documentation (residency permit, utility bills, tax filings) if applying in your country of residence but not citizenship. Avoid Booking Abroad

Don’t risk paying fees in a third country — you will likely lose them. Stick to home-country consulates. Keep Emergency Documentation Handy "The September 6, 2025 policy is a major shift in U.S. visa processing. By requiring applicants to interview in their home country, the State Department has eliminated workarounds that high-skilled workers and global companies have relied on for years.For international employees, this means longer waits and less flexibility. For employers, it underscores the need to plan ahead, manage expectations, and build in extra time for U.S. visa travel. If you may need an expedited appointment (medical or urgent travel), gather supporting evidence in advance.