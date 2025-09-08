Home / Finance / Personal Finance / One portal, all projects: What the new unified Rera means for homebuyers

One portal, all projects: What the new unified Rera means for homebuyers

Check approvals, track project progress, and verify developer details, now all in one unified Rera portal for hassle-free homebuying.

real estate technology India, BIM construction India, 3D printing real estate, modular construction India, Mivan shuttering, green building India, construction tech capex, Signature Global, Rustomjee, Anarock
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 4:52 PM IST
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has launched a unified Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) portal, bringing together data from across states and union territories. The initiative aims to make property transactions more transparent, improve accountability, and address delays in the real estate sector. 

What is the Unified RERA portal?

Rera, introduced in 2016, was designed to tackle project delays and protect homebuyers. Until now, each state and union territory had its own Rera website. The new centralised portal integrates all these into one platform, creating a single window for information and compliance.
 
Ankit Kansal, managing director of 360 Realtors, termed it as a “commendable step” that will let both homebuyers and developers check the status of any project across India in one place. He added that it builds on Rera’s earlier success in reviving stalled projects and could set the stage for further reforms like a single clearance window.
 

Key features include:

 
·  Centralised access: Buyers can view project details nationwide at one place.
 
·  Transparency: Developer history, project approvals and timelines are easily accessible.
 
·  Standardisation: Uniform data makes it simpler to compare projects across states.
 
·  Grievance redressal: Complaint filing and tracking can now be streamlined.  ALSO READ: Top-up home loans: Not just for houses but for education, health and more
 

Transparency and convenience for buyers

A major highlight of the portal is easier access to verified information. Buyers can confirm whether a project has necessary approvals, track progress against timelines and even review a developer’s compliance history. Yash Miglani, managing director of Migsun Group, said this would cut down the need for “endless follow-ups” and reduce complaints, making transactions more dependable.
 
Legal experts believe the platform enhances accountability. Venket Rao, founder of Intygrat Law, described it as a “pivotal advancement” that gives homebuyers real-time access to project data and ensures greater discipline across the industry.
 

Simplified compliance for developers

For developers, the portal standardises reporting requirements, making it easier to update project details and stay compliant with regulations. Salil Kumar, director–marketing and business management at CRC Group, said the move will “lessen the burden for both buyers and developers by bringing everything onto one platform,” which in turn helps build trust.
 
Akash Kohli, founder and chief executive officer of Elante Group, called the portal a “game-changer,” arguing that it will not only protects homebuyers’ interests, but also create an investor-friendly atmosphere by ensuring transparency and adherence to deadlines.
 

What it means for the sector?

Experts say the unified portal is more than just a convenience tool, it signals a step towards modernising India’s real estate regulation. By giving buyers centralised access to information and offering developers a simpler compliance process, the platform could reduce disputes, unlock smoother project delivery and gradually restore confidence in the sector.

Topics :Rera ActRERABS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

