Worth Rs 47500 cr: Zoho's Radha Vembu is India's richest self-made woman

The 2024 Hurun India Rich List, whch was released on Thursday, revealed the top 10 self-made women in India, with Radha Vembu of Zoho leading at Rs 47,500 crore, followed by Falguni Nayar of Nykaa and Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks, both with over Rs 32,000 crore. Co-founder of eyewear retail company Lenskart, Neha Bansal, was ranked the youngest self-made woman entrepreneur in the 2024 Hurun India Rich List.



Juhi Chawla, boasting of Rs 4600 crore wealth, made it to the list too. Apart from the self-made women list, Juhi Chawla also secured the place, next to Shah Rukh Khan, in the list of silver screen titans in the 2024 Hurun India Rich List.







Leading the pack is Radha Vembu, the co-founder and CEO of Zoho, a global technology company. With a net worth of Rs 47,500 crore, Vembu has cemented her position as one of India's most successful entrepreneurs.

Falguni Nayar, the founder and CEO of Nykaa, has revolutionized the beauty retail industry in India. With a net worth of Rs 32,200 crore, Nayar has successfully built Nykaa into a leading online beauty platform

Jayshree Ullal, the CEO of Arista Networks, is another prominent woman entrepreneur on the list. With a net worth of Rs 32,100 crore, Ullal has led Arista Networks to become a leading provider of cloud networking solutions.

Other Notable Women Entrepreneurs:

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw: The founder and executive chairperson of Biocon, Mazumdar-Shaw has made significant contributions to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

Neha Narkhede & Family: The co-founder of Confluent, a leading data streaming platform, Narkhede and her family have achieved remarkable success in the technology sector.

Juhi Chawla: The renowned Bollywood actress has also ventured into entrepreneurship, with investments in the entertainment industry.

Indra K Nooyi: While no longer based in India, Indra Nooyi, the former CEO of PepsiCo, remains one of the most influential Indian women in business.