Shiv Nadar India's most generous philanthropist, Nikhil Kamath youngest

Shiv Nadar, the founder of HCL Technologies, has retained his position as India’s most generous philanthropist for the third time in five years. The 79-year-old tech magnate donated Rs 2,153 crore in the financial year 2024 — translating to Rs 5.9 crore every single day, according to the EdelGive-Hurun India Philanthropy List 2024. Nadar’s philanthropic work is primarily channeled through the Shiv Nadar Foundation, with a strong emphasis on education and technology-driven initiatives.

Rohini Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys and wife of Nandan Nilekani, took the lead as the most generous woman on the list with an annual donation of Rs 154 crore. Her philanthropic focus is primarily on ecosystem building, environmental sustainability, and supporting grassroots organizations through her foundation, Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies.

The EdelGive-Hurun India Philanthropy List 2024 has revealed a remarkable surge in charitable donations across the country, with a collective donation of Rs 8,783 crore by 203 philanthropists, marking an impressive 55% increase in donations compared to two years ago. This year’s list highlights the growing trend of Indian philanthropists stepping up to support causes ranging from education to healthcare, underlining the increasing importance of individual giving in India's social landscape.

Key Growth in Indian Philanthropy

The EdelGive-Hurun India Philanthropy List 2024 saw significant milestones in India’s charitable landscape:

18 philanthropists donated over Rs 100 crore annually — a tenfold increase from 2019, showcasing a growing trend among the country’s wealthiest to contribute larger sums.

30 philanthropists donated over Rs 50 crore (a 125% increase from 2019).

61 philanthropists donated over Rs 20 crore, marking a 128% increase from five years ago.

Youngest Philanthropist: Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, has become the youngest philanthropist featured in the EdelGive-Hurun India Philanthropy List 2024 at just 38 years old. Kamath’s donations reflect the rising involvement of young entrepreneurs in philanthropy, with a focus on education, mental health, and financial literacy.

Significant Philanthropists and New Entrants

This year’s list also saw the debut of several new philanthropists in the top rankings:

Krishna Chivukula, chairman of Indo MIM, was the most generous new entrant, donating Rs 228 crore. His contribution marks a strong commitment to education and community welfare.

Susmita & Subroto Bagchi, with a donation of Rs 179 crore, re-entered the top 10, increasing their contribution by Rs 69 crore from the previous year.

The surge in new entrants — 96 new philanthropists in total — represents the growing trend of wealth creators turning towards social impact. The total donations by new entrants amounted to Rs 1,556 crore.

Incremental Giving and Major Contributions

The report highlighted several philanthropists who made significant jumps in their giving:

Nandan Nilekani, with an increase of Rs 118 crore in his annual donation, topped the list for the biggest incremental contribution. This was closely followed by Shiv Nadar, who raised his donation by Rs 111 crore.

The biggest rank change was observed with Harish Shah & Family, who moved up 53 spots to 22nd place, contributing Rs 78 crore — an increase of 37 spots from last year.

Sectoral Focus and Regional Impact

Education continues to dominate as the favored cause among India’s philanthropists, with 123 philanthropists contributing a total of Rs 3,680 crore to educational initiatives. The pharma industry leads with the largest number of philanthropists in the list, accounting for 16% of the total.

Regionally, Maharashtra led the list with the highest percentage of CSR contributions, followed by Gujarat, highlighting the focus on states with more developed industrial sectors.

Mumbai and Bengaluru Lead Philanthropy

Mumbai remained the city with the highest concentration of philanthropists in the list, accounting for 30% of the total, followed by New Delhi at 19%, and Bengaluru at 9%. This geographical spread indicates the growing role of key economic hubs in driving philanthropy across India.

Corporate Giving Surpasses Expectations

Corporate India has also played a significant role, with companies like Reliance Industries, Jindal Steel, and Rungta Sons exceeding their mandated CSR spending. Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, for instance, contributed Rs 900 crore to CSR initiatives, surpassing its mandatory spend by Rs 60 crore.

The Rise of Self-Made Philanthropists

The list also highlights a notable increase in self-made philanthropists, with 109 new self-made individuals featured this year — up by 43 from last year. This reflects the increasing participation of entrepreneurs who have created their own wealth and are now investing it back into society.

Top 10 Philanthropists in 2024

Here are the top 10 philanthropists featured in the EdelGive-Hurun India Philanthropy List 2024: