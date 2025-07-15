₹2.4 trn worth of housing plots launched in last 3.5 years: PropEquity

Housing plots worth ₹2.44 trillion have been launched in past three and half years because of higher demand post-Covid pandemic, according to PropEquity.

Real estate data analytic firm PropEquity data showed that nearly 470,000 residential plots have been launched by developers between January 2022 and May 2025 across 10 tier-I and tier-II cities.

These cities are Hyderabad, Indore, Bengaluru, Chennai, Nagpur, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Mysore, Raipur and Surat.

"The estimated launch value of the residential plots in 10 tier I-II cities between 2022 and 2025 (May) is approximately ₹2.44 trillion," PropEquity Founder and CEO Samir Jasuja said in a statement on Tuesday.

The demand for residential plots has risen in the past few years as this asset class is more liquid with potential of higher appreciation than apartments, he added. Jasuja said many prospective customers prefer plots as they desire to customise their living space. As per the data, the supply of residential plots in these 10 cities fell 23 per cent annually in 2024 to 1,26,556 plots from 1,63,529 plots in the preceding year. PropEquity said 45,591 residential plots have been launched during the the first five months of 2025.