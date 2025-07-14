Changing details on e-filing portal? Here's how to e-verify them easily

If you update critical personal details on the income tax e-filing portal, such as your mobile number, email ID or bank account, you are required to complete the e-verification process to ensure smooth communication with the tax department.

Why e-verification is important?

The e-verification step validates your updated information and links it securely to your tax records. Without e-verification, you may not receive important alerts from the Income Tax Department or refunds credited to your bank account.

When do you need to e-verify?

According to the CBDT, e-verification is mandatory when you change:

· Primary mobile number

· Email address · Bank account details This ensures the tax department can contact you and process refunds without delays. Ways to e-verify your details According to the CBDT website, it offers multiple methods to e-verify changes: 1. OTP on Aadhaar-registered mobile: If your Aadhaar is linked to your mobile number, you can receive a one-time password (OTP) for quick verification. 2. Net banking: Log in to your bank account via net banking and select the e-verify option to authenticate your identity. 3. Digital Signature Certificate (DSC): For those who use a DSC, verification can be completed using the certificate.