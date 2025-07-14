Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Changing details on e-filing portal? Here's how to e-verify them easily

Changing details on e-filing portal? Here's how to e-verify them easily

Have you updated your mobile, email or bank details on the income tax portal? Complete e-verification quickly to avoid delays in refunds and important tax alerts.

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 5:06 PM IST
If you update critical personal details on the income tax e-filing portal, such as your mobile number, email ID or bank account, you are required to complete the e-verification process to ensure smooth communication with the tax department.
 

Why e-verification is important?

 
The e-verification step validates your updated information and links it securely to your tax records. Without e-verification, you may not receive important alerts from the Income Tax Department or refunds credited to your bank account.
 

When do you need to e-verify?

 
According to the CBDT, e-verification is mandatory when you change:
 
·  Primary mobile number
 
·  Email address
 
·  Bank account details
 
This ensures the tax department can contact you and process refunds without delays.
 

Ways to e-verify your details

 
According to the CBDT website, it offers multiple methods to e-verify changes: 
 
1.    OTP on Aadhaar-registered mobile: If your Aadhaar is linked to your mobile number, you can receive a one-time password (OTP) for quick verification.
 
2.    Net banking: Log in to your bank account via net banking and select the e-verify option to authenticate your identity.
 
3.    Digital Signature Certificate (DSC): For those who use a DSC, verification can be completed using the certificate.
 
4.    Bank ATM: Some banks allow e-verification using their ATM services.
 
5.    Demat account: Verification can also be done through a linked demat account.
 
Points to remember
 
·  Ensure your Aadhaar is linked to your current mobile number.
 
·  If you opt for net banking, your PAN must be linked to the bank account.
 
·  Complete e-verification promptly after making changes to avoid disruption in e-filing services.
 
Regularly updating and verifying your contact and financial details on the e-filing portal will help you avoid unnecessary hassles during tax season and ensure you receive timely communication from the department.

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

