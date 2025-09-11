2 demat accounts, better returns: Zerodha CEO's 'friction' in investing tip

Nithin Kamath, chief executive officer of online stockbroker Zerodha, recommends maintaining two separate demat accounts for disciplined investments and tax management.

Kamath said on X that before founding Zerodha he had two accounts: A physical one for long-term holdings and an online account for active trading. The separation wasn’t arbitrary but deliberate “friction” to prevent impulsive decisions.

It made selling long-term investments laborious as using an offline account requires filling out delivery instruction slips and sending them to a broker. The “friction” acted as a behavioural barrier, discouraging hasty selling.

Kamath said the hack yielded good returns from stocks he held the longest. By creating a psychological buffer, he could focus on strategic, long-term investing rather than short-term gains.