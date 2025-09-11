Home / Finance / Personal Finance / 2 demat accounts, better returns: Zerodha CEO's 'friction' in investing tip

2 demat accounts, better returns: Zerodha CEO's 'friction' in investing tip

Nithin Kamath explains hack he used to prevent impulsive trading decisions

trading
trading
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 4:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nithin Kamath, chief executive officer of online stockbroker Zerodha, recommends maintaining two separate demat accounts for disciplined investments and tax management.
 
Kamath said on X that before founding Zerodha he had two accounts: A physical one for long-term holdings and an online account for active trading. The separation wasn’t arbitrary but deliberate “friction” to prevent impulsive decisions.
 
It made selling long-term investments laborious as using an offline account requires filling out delivery instruction slips and sending them to a broker. The “friction” acted as a behavioural barrier, discouraging hasty selling.
 
Kamath said the hack yielded good returns from stocks he held the longest. By creating a psychological buffer, he could focus on strategic, long-term investing rather than short-term gains.

 

Tax benefit

Maintaining two demat accounts offers clear tax benefits as well. If both short- and long-term holdings are in the same account, the tax department applies the so-called First In, First Out (FIFO) rule. The earliest shares purchased are considered sold first, complicating tax calculations.
 
Segregating long-term investments into a separate account ensures FIFO rules apply independently, simplifying tax filing and helping investors plan capital gains more efficiently. For active traders who also hold long-term positions, this can reduce errors and make annual tax calculations more straightforward.
 

Takeaways for investors

 
  • Separate accounts for different goals: One for long-term investments, another for active trading. 
  • Prevent impulse selling: Physical or procedural effort can deter unnecessary trades. 
  • Simplify taxes: Independent FIFO calculation for long-term and short-term holdings.
   
Focus on long-term gains: Historical evidence shows stocks held longer often perform better.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Paid ₹65k premium, claim of ₹10k denied: X post sparks insurance debate

What are the best term insurance plans currently available for young men?

EPFO 3.0 may bring UPI, ATM transactions and higher pensions in Oct

Fixed deposit rates for senior citizens: What banks are offering in Sept

Fund review: ICICI Prudential Medium Term Bond Fund

Topics :Trading tipsstock market tradingzerodhaBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story