EPFO 3.0 may bring UPI, ATM transactions and higher pensions in Oct

The board of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is expected to meet in October to discuss its EPFO 3.0 initiative that will make it easier for 80 million members to access and use their provident fund savings.

Seamless transactions on the cards

EPFO 3.0 is expected to make provident fund accounts like that at banks. The Economic Times (ET) reported the proposal includes:

ATM withdrawals for a portion of provident fund balances.

UPI-enabled transactions, allowing members to use PF funds digitally.

The move aims to offer subscribers quicker and more flexible access to their savings. The meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), EPFO’s highest decision-making body, is scheduled for 10–11 October and will be chaired by Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Push for higher minimum pension Another significant item likely to be discussed is the long-pending demand to increase the minimum pension amount. The current monthly pension of Rs 1,000 could be increased to Rs 1,500-2,500. This is expected to benefit millions of retirees, providing them with additional support at a time when inflation is eroding purchasing power. Concerns over easy withdrawals However, the plan to allow partial withdrawals via ATMs or UPI may face opposition from trade unions. Their concern is that frequent withdrawals could undermine the core purpose of provident fund savings, to provide a retirement corpus.